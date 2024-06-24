Real pay for UK workers has grown £16 a week since 2010, says think tank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Real pay for UK workers has grown £16 a week since 2010, says think tank

By Press Association
Workers have seen real pay rise of £16 a week since 2010, according to new research (Alamy/PA)
UK workers have witnessed a prolonged pay squeeze that has left real average wages only £16 a week higher than in 2010, according to new research.

The Resolution Foundation think tank said that real wage growth has improved notably in recent months, as wider inflation has slowed, but said it came after the significant effects of the financial crisis, Brexit referendum and cost of living crisis.

The research, which comes less than two weeks before voters go to the polls, found that real wage growth – pay once the rate of inflation is taken into account – is 1.6% higher across the total UK workforce since 2010.

However, it highlighted that this was significantly larger for the real hourly pay of people in low-paying occupations, such as cleaners, shop assistants and bar staff.

This was driven by rises in the minimum wage in 2016 by then chancellor George Osborne, as well as recent increases under Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found that regular earnings growth remained at 6% in the three months to April, and continued to outstrip price rises – up 2.9% when taking Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation into account.

Pay growth has outstripped inflation for about a year but this followed an 18-month period when inflation significantly outstripped wages, according to the ONS.

The think tank highlighted that the longer-term growth in the jobs market has now slowed, with latest monthly data showing another decline in vacancy numbers.

Hannah Slaughter, senior economist at the Resolution Foundation, said: “Britain’s prolonged pay depression has left average earnings just £16 a week higher than they were back in 2010, despite the welcome return of rising real wages in recent months.

“Worryingly, Britain’s decade-long jobs boom during the 2010s has also gone bust, with the UK one of only a handful of countries where employment has yet to return to pre-pandemic levels.”

It comes amid scrutiny of the major parties over their labour market policies in the run up to the July 4 General Election.

Ms Slaughter said: “The Conservatives’ business-as-usual approach to the minimum wage and employment rights stands in stark contrast to Labour’s plans for the biggest shake-up of the workplace in a generation.

“But while the big labour market challenges facing Britain offer reasons for bold new policies, the combined scale of these reforms means they should be implemented carefully and after consultation.”