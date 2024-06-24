Minister calls for betting scandal suspensions as Tories look to immigration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Minister calls for betting scandal suspensions as Tories look to immigration

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak faces further pressure to suspend the Conservatives alleged to have placed bets on the date of the General Election (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Rishi Sunak faces further pressure to suspend the Conservatives alleged to have placed bets on the date of the General Election (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Rishi Sunak is facing pressure to suspend Conservative candidates implicated in the General Election betting scandal after a serving minister added his voice to calls for action.

Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker said placing bets on the election date was “disreputable” and he would have suspended anyone who had done so.

Speaking to ITV’s Peston on Monday evening, Mr Baker said: “I would call them up and ask them, ‘Did you do it?’ And if they did it, then they are suspended.

Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker in front of some plants
Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker (Niall Carson/PA)

“But the Prime Minister would have to answer why he hasn’t done it, I haven’t got inside information on why the Prime Minister hasn’t done it.”

Mr Baker joins other Conservatives such as former defence minister Tobias Ellwood in calling for the suspension of the four Tories alleged to have placed bets on the election date.

They are the Prime Minister’s former parliamentary aide Craig Williams, who has admitted to a “huge error of judgment” in placing “a flutter” on the election date, along with the party’s chief data officer Nick Mason, director of campaigning Tony Lee, and Laura Saunders, a candidate in Bristol North West and Mr Lee’s wife.

But Mr Sunak insisted on Monday that it was “proper” to wait for the outcome of investigations by the Gambling Commission, the police and the Conservative Party itself as he struggled to move on from the scandal engulfing his campaign.

On Tuesday, the Conservatives are to turn to the issue of immigration in an attempt to make a dent in Labour’s persistently large poll lead.

Home Secretary James Cleverly and his Labour opposite number Yvette Cooper will go head-to-head on Tuesday morning in a debate on immigration on LBC.

In the run-up to the debate, the pair traded blows in the Daily Telegraph, with Mr Cleverly claiming Labour would turn the UK into the “asylum capital of the world” and offer an “amnesty” to people who crossed the Channel in small boats.

He pointed to reports in the Telegraph claiming some would-be migrants in France were waiting for a Labour government before they made a crossing, something the Prime Minister himself referred to on Monday, saying people were “queuing up in Calais waiting for a Starmer government”.

In her own Telegraph article, Ms Cooper pointed to rising numbers of people making the crossing this year and argued that Mr Sunak’s policies “are clearly not working”.

She said: “All ministers have offered are headline-grabbing gimmicks and empty promises. We can’t carry on like this. Instead of more rhetoric, we need a serious plan.”

Labour is set to focus on knife crime, with Sir Keir Starmer saying reducing such offences will be a “moral mission” if he enters Number 10.

Sir Keir Starmer holding the Labour manifesto and speaking into a microphone
Sir Keir Starmer is to focus on knife crime (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The party has promised a five-step plan to tackle the problem, including guaranteed sanctions for young people carrying knives, and Sir Keir has pledged to chair an annual summit to track progress towards his goal of halving knife crime within a decade.

Sir Ed Davey will launch the Liberal Democrats’ six-page mini-manifesto on care, highlighting pledges already made in the party’s main policy document.

The Lib Dems have already put care “right at the centre” of their campaign and the issue is close to Sir Ed’s heart, having been a carer as a teenager for his mother, and more recently for his disabled son.

Sir Ed said: “We are putting forward a bold and ambitious plan to make sure everyone can get the support they need – people who need care, the amazing care workers who provide it, and the unpaid family carers who provide it too.”