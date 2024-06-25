Low wages since 2010 linked to 44% rise in child poverty in UK working families

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Low wages since 2010 linked to 44% rise in child poverty in UK working families

By Press Association
Handout photo issued by Save the Children of a child with books
Handout photo issued by Save the Children of a child with books(Save the Children/PA)

Child poverty in working households has increased by more than 1,300 children a week since 2010, according to a new study.

A report released on Tuesday by the Trades Union Congress (TUC) says the number of kids growing up in poverty in working households has increased by 44% – that is over 900,000 children in the UK – between 2010 and 2023.

The TUC says that in 2023, 3 million children in working households in the UK lived below the poverty line.

Children growing up in poverty in working households now account for 69% of all children in poverty and 24% of all children in working families.

General Election campaign 2024
In 2010, there were 2.1 million children living in poverty in working households. In 2023, that number has jumped to 3 million, says the TUC (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

According to the TUC, the cause is a “toxic combination” of wage stagnation, rising insecure work, and social security cuts.

The TUC report indicates all of these factors have had a “devastating impact” on family budgets.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said the numbers show that Britain needs an “economic reset” this General Election.

“No child in Britain should be growing up below the breadline. But, under the Conservatives, we have seen a huge in rise in working households being pushed into poverty,” Mr Nowak said.

“A toxic combination of pay stagnation, rising insecure work and cuts to social security have had a devastating impact on family budgets.

“Reducing child poverty must be a priority in the years ahead.”

He added that Britons urgently needed a government “that will make work pay”.

The TUC also used data from the Office of National Statistics to track wage growth since 2010, determining that if wages grown at the same rate since before the Tories took power, the average worker would be more than £14,000 a year better off.

FILE PIC - Child on a swing
The TUC says the Tory government has had a “devastating impact” on family budgets (Peter Byrne/PA)

Chief executive of Action for Children Paul Carberry echoed the findings by the TUC.

“Sadly, here is yet more evidence that for too many families facing hardship, work doesn’t pay – and hasn’t for a long time,” he said.

“These depressing figures mirror our own analysis last year, which found an average low-income family, where every parent was already working full time, would need to squeeze in an extra 19 hours a week to escape the breadline – equivalent to working an eight-day week.”

He called on those in Westminster to have an “honest conversation about why so many children are growing up poor in this country”.

He also urged Britons to “confront the myth that work alone is a passport out of poverty.”

“This General Election, we want to see all political parties commit to ending child poverty in the UK once and for all. That means urgent action to fix the basic adequacy of social security so that families can at least meet their essential needs – starting with ditching the cruel two-child limit,” he said.

“We also need a wider programme of reform to break down work barriers, improve job quality, and offer security so that work provides a more reliable route out of poverty.”

Separate analysis from the TUC shows that the number of people in insecure, low-paid work has increased by nearly 1 million during the Conservatives’ time in office, now sitting at 4.1 million Britons.