Performance against cancer waiting time target falls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Performance against cancer waiting time target falls

By Press Association
The latest data on waiting times has been published by Public Health Scotland (PA)
The latest data on waiting times has been published by Public Health Scotland (PA)

Performance against a cancer waiting time target has fallen slightly in the latest quarterly data for Scotland’s NHS.

Public Health Scotland’s figures show that between January 1 and the end of March, the targets for the 31-day standard for initial treatment or the 62-day standard for urgent referrals were not met.

Figures for the 31-day standard remained unchanged from the previous quarter at 94.1% of patients, just below the target of 95%.

Performance against the 62-day treatment standard was at 70.4%, down from 71.1% in the previous quarter. The target is 95%.

Ten Scottish health boards met the 31-day standard but none met the 62-day standard.

The Scottish Government said more patients are being seen than pre-pandemic and pressure on operating theatres is affecting the 62-day standard.

A Government spokesperson said: “Our NHS remains under pressure – this is reflected in the fact that we’re treating more patients on 62 and 31-day pathways than before the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The continued demand on our NHS, particularly on diagnostics and theatre capacity, is affecting the performance on the 62-day standard.

“While the 31-day standard was narrowly missed this quarter, the median wait for treatment was four days.

“To support cancer performance, a further £11.3 million of cancer waiting times funding has been made available in 2024/25.

“In addition to this, an initial investment of £30 million has been provided to target reductions to the national backlogs that built up throughout the pandemic.

“Over £1.2 million of this funding has been directed towards diagnostics and treatment for patients referred with an urgent suspicion of cancer, in order to reduce waiting lists.”