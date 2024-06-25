Parties clash over claim would-be migrants waiting for Starmer in No 10

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Parties clash over claim would-be migrants waiting for Starmer in No 10

By Press Association
Home Secretary James Cleverly said migrants are ‘queueing up in Calais’ waiting for a Sir Keir Starmer-led Labour government (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Labour pointed to record Channel crossings, in response to Tory claims that would-be migrants were waiting for a change in government before making the trip.

Home Secretary James Cleverly said migrants are “queueing up in Calais” waiting for a Sir Keir Starmer-led Labour government to scrap the Rwanda asylum policy.

But shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper cited record numbers of people crossing so far this year, saying: “Look at the facts, people are not waiting, they are arriving.”

The number of migrants arriving in the UK after crossing the Channel has hit a new record for the first six months of a calendar year.

Home Office figures show the provisional total for the year so far is already 12,901, before the end of June.

Graphic showing cumulative arrivals of people crossing the Channel in small boats
The previous record for arrivals in the six months from January to June was 12,747 in 2022. In the first half of 2023, arrivals were 11,433.

Ms Cooper and Mr Cleverly clashed in an LBC debate as the Tories tried to shift the focus away from the row about betting on the General Election date.

The Home Secretary said migrants and people-smuggling gangs were paying close attention to the UK’s domestic political battles and were aware Labour’s plans to scrap the Rwanda scheme, which is intended to send some asylum seekers who arrive on small boats to the east African country with no prospect of return.

Asked by host Nick Ferrari if “voters are really meant to believe that people living in camps and on sand dunes are looking at the polling of the next general election in the United Kingdom”, Mr Cleverly told the radio show: “They absolutely do.”

“We know that this is a digitally-enabled criminal enterprise,” he said, adding: “The people smugglers and the people that seek to be smuggled pay very, very close attention to a whole range of things.”

He drew on quotes from migrants in the Telegraph who suggested they were waiting for a Labour government and the removal of the threat of being sent to Rwanda.

Mr Cleverly said: “It is clear from these quotes that there is a cohort of people currently in France who are waiting for Rwanda to be taken off the table before coming over here.”

Ms Cooper accused him of “clutching at vox pop straws when he should be taking responsibility for the facts, which is that the boat crossings have reached a record high this spring, and since (Prime Minister) Rishi Sunak promised he would stop them last year, the problems are getting worse.”

People are going to be “disappointed” if they did think they should wait until a Labour government, she said, as she repeated claims her party’s plans would “smash the criminal gang networks that are currently organising these dangerous boat crossings”.

Reducing both irregular and visa-controlled legal migration, and tackling the asylum backlog, are key election battlegrounds.

Neither Mr Cleverly nor Ms Cooper were able to say how many asylum seekers were currently being housed on the Bibby Stockholm barge in Dorset.

And Ms Cooper repeatedly refused to set a numerical target for reducing net migration during the live debate.

She promised a “significant” reduction under Labour but would not put a number on it, saying the party was not doing this because every time the Conservatives have done that they have “failed and discredited it”.

Mr Cleverly said: “This is another example of what Labour are saying now in complete contradiction to what they were doing only very recently.

“They talk about wanting to bring this down. This is a road to Damascus-style conversion now that there’s an election.”