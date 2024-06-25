Starmer lends support to England team amid criticism of Euros performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Starmer lends support to England team amid criticism of Euros performance

By Press Association
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer (centre right) during a visit to Northampton Town Football Club (Jacob King/PA)
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer (centre right) during a visit to Northampton Town Football Club (Jacob King/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer has lent his support to the England football team amid criticism from veteran former players of their performance so far at the Euros.

Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer have been among the most vocal critics of Gareth Southgate’s team in recent days.

They have criticised the form of captain Harry Kane and the team’s overall display, after they laboured to a 1-1 draw against Denmark in their second group game on Saturday.

In an interview with Talk, to be broadcast on Tuesday, the Labour leader was asked for his take on the sporting drama.

Asked whether he agreed with Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer, Sir Keir said: “I back the England team on this, I think look, they’re in the middle of this competition.

“A really important game is coming up. Let’s just get behind the team.

“You know, we’ve done this before. England – we sort of never, I don’t think, have a particularly great start to these competitions.

“But then we click, we pull together. It’s a fantastic team and I am going to back them all the way.”

England will play Slovenia on Tuesday in Cologne, in their final game of the group stages.

The team has already qualified for the knockout stage of the competition after Albania’s failure to beat Spain on Monday.

Manager Southgate has said he is “oblivious” to the criticism.