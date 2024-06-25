Fact check: British citizens can stay in the EU for three months at a time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fact check: British citizens can stay in the EU for three months at a time

By Press Association
Britons can spend up to three months in Europe at a time (Peter Powell/PA)
The UK’s former chief negotiator with the European Union has said that Monty Python star Eric Idle “can spend 6 months a year in the EU, not three.”

Lord Frost was attempting to correct a post on social media from Mr Idle which said “I can stay only three months in all of Europe.”

Evaluation

What Mr Idle said was accurate, British citizens can now spend at most three months at a time in the European Union without a visa.

But what Lord Frost said is also correct, Britons are allowed to spend two three-month periods in the EU over the course of a year.

The facts

British citizens who are travelling to the EU can stay for 90 days – around three months – or less in a 180-day period.

That 180-day period is rolling. This means that at the most in a year a Briton can spend two 90-day periods, or around six months, in the EU during a year.

These six months can also be broken down into smaller chunks, for instance four chunks of 45 days each. As long as the stays do not exceed 90 days within 180 days.

Mr Idle said that he could “stay only three months in all of Europe”. He did not say that was three months in a year, so is likely referring to the maximum three months in a row chunk he is allowed to stay there.

This means that while Lord Frost was correct in saying that Mr Idle can stay in the EU for six months in a year, he was wrong to attempt to correct Mr Idle.

Britons are also able to apply for visas for EU countries.

Links

Post on X (archived)

Second post on X (archived)

Gov.uk – Travelling to the EU and Schengen area (archived)

Election Check 24