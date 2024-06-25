Idris Elba and Keir Starmer meet families of knife crime victims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Idris Elba and Keir Starmer meet families of knife crime victims

By Press Association
Idris Elba and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer meet families of knife crime victims at the Lyric Theatre in Hammersmith, west London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Idris Elba and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer meet families of knife crime victims at the Lyric Theatre in Hammersmith, west London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and actor Idris Elba spoke to the families of knife crime victims, as Sir Keir pledged to ban the online sale of zombie knives “straight away” if he becomes prime minister.

Labour has announced a five-step plan to tackle the issue, including guaranteed sanctions for young people carrying knives, and Sir Keir has pledged to chair an annual summit to track progress towards his goal of halving knife crime within a decade.

Pastor Lorraine Jones told Sir Keir, and actor and anti-knife crime campaigner Elba, at a meeting in Hammersmith, west London, that she saw her son, Dwayne Simpson, killed with “one jab wound” that “went straight through his heart”.

She said she had continued to live in Brixton, south London, since her son was killed ten years ago, because it is “like a battlefield I can’t retreat from”.

Idris Elba and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer sit at a bar with three women
Idris Elba and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer meet families of knife crime victims at the Lyric Theatre in Hammersmith, London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

She said: “We want to be around the table with you, because we do have the answers right now. We’ve got patrols, Idris, volunteers that are patrolling before school and after school, because we haven’t got enough police officers.

“We haven’t got enough people in the community, we are desperate.

“And the most brutal thing is we’re saying it’s becoming the norm.

“We don’t want it to become the norm.

“It’s not normal for us to be burying our children, or five-year-olds seeing dead bodies and shrines in our neighbourhood.”

Pooja Kanda, whose son Ronan was stabbed to death in Wolverhampton, West Midlands, in 2022, as he walked home from a friend’s house, said that if a ban on zombie knives had been introduced after Dwayne’s death, it could have saved her son.

Idris Elba and Sir Keir Starmer walking together in front of a staircase
Idris Elba and Sir Keir Starmer arrive for a meeting with families in Hammersmith, west London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“If there was a ban two years ago my son would be living,” Ms Kanda said.

Elba said young people had suggested solutions in his conversations with them.

He said: “I’ve had conversations which are difficult, like ‘Idris, you’re telling people to put away our knives, but what am I going to hold?’.

“And I feel like I don’t know what to say to them, because they’re literally holding these out of fear. But they have solutions.”

Some say tougher sentences would be a deterrent, while others say there are too many loopholes when it comes to obtaining knives, he added.

“They know all the loopholes, so let’s just use your creative minds and go, OK, let’s find ways to help. You know, use your creative minds to help us, help this whole-society issue.”

Elba said in an Instagram video later that it was a “very important” meeting families of victims and campaign organisations to discuss “what we need to do as a country to fight this”.

He said it was a non-political issue.

Sir Keir said it was “difficult to hear” stories from the knife crime campaigners.

He added: “And it should be difficult to hear, and it’s very important that it is heard from beginning to end.”