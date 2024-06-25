Potential for confusion highlighted over Government claim child poverty lowered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Potential for confusion highlighted over Government claim child poverty lowered

By Press Association
A Labour MSP reported claims made by the Scottish Government to the UK Statistics Authority (Alamy/PA)
A Scottish Government claim about child poverty could lead to potential confusion, the head of the UK Statistics Authority (UKSA) has said.

Modelling by the Scottish Government earlier this year estimated 100,000 children had been kept from falling into relative poverty by policies it has enacted, such as the Scottish child payment.

But some ministers – including First Minister John Swinney and his predecessor Humza Yousaf – have claimed policies enacted by the Government are actively reducing the number of children in poverty.

In fact, the number of children in relative poverty since the SNP took office in 2007 has remained roughly stable, with the most recent figures estimating 240,000 are in the category.

Scottish Labour’s Paul O’Kane reported the claims to the UKSA, accusing ministers of contradicting the modelling.

Responding to the MSP, UKSA chairman Sir Robert Chote said: “The average person hearing such a statement might well assume that the first ministers were claiming that child poverty is 100,000 lower than when the SNP took office.

“As you point out, the Scottish Government’s official statistics on poverty and income inequality in Scotland conclude that the proportion of children in Scotland living in relative and absolute poverty remains broadly stable.

“Given this potential confusion, ministers would be well advised from time to time to accompany this type of claim with a reminder of the methodology underpinning it so that they are not suspected of making an unduly flattering comparison.”

Sir Robert did say the modelling is a “reasonable way” of estimating the impact of the Scottish Government’s policies, although he said it is “bound to be uncertain and dependent to some degree on methodological choices”.

The Scottish Government and Scottish Labour have been contacted for comment.