Senior Ferguson Marine boss sacked after ‘breakdown of trust’, says Forbes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Senior Ferguson Marine boss sacked after ‘breakdown of trust’, says Forbes

By Press Association
Ferguson Marine is in the process of building two late and over-budget ferries (Jane Barlow/PA)
Ferguson Marine is in the process of building two late and over-budget ferries (Jane Barlow/PA)

A senior staff member at Ferguson Marine was sacked as a result of a “breakdown of trust”, the Deputy First Minister has said.

Reports emerged over the weekend that the ship delivery director at the yard which is building two late and over-budget ferries had his secondment terminated and would return to his original employer – the Government-owned ferry procurement body Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL).

The first of the vessels – the Glen Sannox – is due to be handed over at the end of July.

Kate Forbes dressed in a black jacket makes a speech from a podium
The Deputy First Minister said it was a decision for Ferguson Marine (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Speaking in Holyrood, Kate Forbes said: “The Scottish Government was informed on June 19 by Ferguson Marine that the ship delivery director’s contract had been terminated as a result of a breakdown in trust.

“This is wholly a decision for Ferguson Marine.”

The Deputy First Minister refused to go into detail about what had caused the relationship breakdown which led to the manager’s sacking.

“Breakdown in trust is an interesting phrase,” said Scottish Tory MSP Jamie Greene.

“I think there’s been an awful lot of trust broken between our island communities and this Government.”

Mr Greene went on to question the Deputy First Minister on the upcoming decision on a contract to replace smaller ferries.

A campaign has been launched for the tender to be directly awarded to Ferguson Marine, but the Scottish Government has been lukewarm on the idea over fears such a move could breach state aid rules.

Ms Forbes, however, hinted the pre-election period has held up the announcement.

“The member will know that I said just a matter of days into office that we expected that decision to be announced imminently,” she said.

“A few days later, his boss the Prime Minister called an election and we have been tied up with purdah, unable to make public announcements, so we would hope to be in a position to make a public announcement  as soon as we are permitted to do so.”

Asked to provide an update on the two ferries at the yard – which was saved from administration by the Scottish Government before the discovery of substantial problems in the building of the vessels – Ms Forbes pointed to a letter from interim chief executive John Petticrew sent at the end of last month.

Mr Greene told the Deputy First Minister she should have spoken to Ferguson Marine for an update before addressing his question in Parliament.