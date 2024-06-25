Fact check: NHS staffing and altered image of Keir Starmer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Fact check: NHS staffing and altered image of Keir Starmer

By Press Association
The Lib Dems and Conservatives have made claims about the NHS (Jeff Moore/PA)
The Lib Dems and Conservatives have made claims about the NHS (Jeff Moore/PA)

This summary of claims from the campaign trail has been compiled by Full Fact, the UK’s largest fact checking charity working to find, expose and counter the harms of bad information, as part of the PA news agency’s Election Check 24.

Does the NHS have a record number of doctors and nurses?

We’ve heard a number of claims about NHS staffing during the election campaign.

For instance, last week the Prime Minister told a BBC Question Time audience that the NHS has “more doctors and nurses working” in it “than ever before”. At the same time, the Liberal Democrats’ manifesto points to “more than a hundred thousand staff vacancies in England alone”.

Both of these claims are true, but they don’t quite tell the full story.

NHS England employs around 1.3 million full-time equivalent (FTE) staff, the latest data from February 2024 shows, including 140,653 doctors and 353,969 nurses and health visitors.

That’s the highest number of FTE doctors, nurses and health visitors since comparable figures began in 2009. (And provisional figures suggest March 2024 set a new record too.)

But these figures don’t account for the changing demand for NHS services or changes in NHS activity, so employing a record number of doctors or nurses doesn’t necessarily indicate the public’s health needs are being better met.

We also have to consider the impact on NHS delivery caused by the number of staff who aren’t there. As of the end of March 2024, there were 100,658 FTE vacancies across the NHS in England. That’s a vacancy rate of 6.9%.

It’s important to remember that just because a position is unfilled, it doesn’t mean the job is going undone. Many vacancies are covered by temporary staff.

The King’s Fund health think tank notes: “The NHS workforce is growing, but not rapidly enough to keep pace with demand. This means that urgent action is needed to ensure that the NHS has enough staff in place to deliver high-quality care and to develop the service for the future.”

Altered image of Sir Keir Starmer

An altered image that appears to show Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer sitting next to serial sex abuser Jimmy Savile is circulating again on Facebook in the run up to the general election.

The image, which we saw being shared on social media earlier this year, has been edited to include Savile’s face.

The original photo which the altered image is based on was posted by shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves in December 2022. It shows a group of people including Mr Starmer, Ms Reeves and other Labour politicians watching an England football World Cup match.

Seated alongside Mr Starmer in the original photo was former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, but in the altered image shared on Facebook, Savile’s face has been edited onto Mr Brown’s body.

Election Check 24