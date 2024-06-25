Greens call for ‘drastic change’ to water and sewage infrastructure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Greens call for ‘drastic change’ to water and sewage infrastructure

By Press Association
The Green Party will test the River Wye for phosphate levels (Anthony Devlin/PA)
The Green Party will test the River Wye for phosphate levels (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The Green Party is to set out a plan for the UK’s rivers, as it calls for a “drastic change” to be made to water and sewage infrastructure.

Under its proposals, the party is pledging to nationalise water companies and invest £12 billion in infrastructure to prevent sewage being dumped into rivers and seas.

During a campaign visit to the River Wye, the Greens are also expected to urge the next government to increase funding to the Environment Agency to give it “teeth”.

Green Party parliamentary candidate Ellie Chowns
Green Party parliamentary candidate Ellie Chowns (Jonathan Brady/PA)

On Wednesday, the party will test the River Wye for phosphate levels, alongside TV chef Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, as they call for a water protection zone around the river.

Between 72-74% of phosphate pollution in the Wye is caused by agriculture, according to Government figures. This can cause the death of many species that are vital to the river ecosystem.

Therefore, the Greens are pledging to triple support for farmers who want to transition to nature-friendly farming.

Ahead of the visit, the party’s candidate for North Herefordshire, Ellie Chowns said: “We are reminded of just how much this shared resource means to the community and why drastic change is needed.

“The decline in the Wye’s ecological status is a stark warning that has been ignored for too long. The river has no voice, but it does have a political manifesto that puts its priorities front and centre.

“We are here both to demand a water protection zone around the River Wye and to put forward a bold vision for how we can protect all of Britain’s rivers. We need to tackle sewage pollution through real investment in water infrastructure and putting people before profit by taking water companies back into public hands.

“And we need to tackle agricultural pollution through proper support for farmers to transition to nature-friendly farming, plus giving the Environment Agency the funding and teeth it needs to enforce the polluter pays principle. With these measures, we can restore our rivers back to health.”

Mr Fearnley-Whittingstall said: “Ellie and I are clear that the only way to end the scandal of our filthy water is to tackle the pollution at source.

“For the Wye this means addressing the factory farmed elephant in the room, and working closely with farmers to give them the support they need to grow food locally, and in a way that protects the environment.

“Nationally we need to be bold, and bring to an end the disastrous and unfair experiment with privatisation of a basic human right – clean water.

“We cannot allow shareholders to profit by extracting money from these disgraceful businesses which completely fail to deliver their obligations to society. And so I fully support the Green Party policy of bringing the water companies back into public ownership.”