What to expect on the General Election campaign trail on Wednesday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

What to expect on the General Election campaign trail on Wednesday

By Press Association
Undated file photos of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (left) and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Sunak and Starmer will go head to head in the first televised leaders’ debate of the General Election campaign next week. ITV confirmed the Prime Minister and the Labour leader will take part in the show at 9pm on Tuesday June 4. Issue date: Wednesday May 29, 2024.
Undated file photos of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (left) and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Sunak and Starmer will go head to head in the first televised leaders’ debate of the General Election campaign next week. ITV confirmed the Prime Minister and the Labour leader will take part in the show at 9pm on Tuesday June 4. Issue date: Wednesday May 29, 2024.

Here is your guide to the main developments in the General Election campaign on Wednesday:

The gloves come off

Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer will make their closing arguments to the nation as they go head to head in their final TV debate before polling day next week.

The scandal over candidates and officials betting on the timing of the election will loom large over Wednesday’s clash after a Cabinet minister became the latest figure to say he had placed bets on the timing of the vote.

Scotland Secretary Alister Jack denied breaking any gambling rules but the revelation late on Tuesday means the row threatens to overshadow yet another day of campaigning.

Home Secretary James Cleverly, shadow health secretary Wes Streeting and Sir Keir Starmer will all be out campaigning in the East Midlands during the day.

Cabinet meeting
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Labour’s family doctor promise

Labour will talk up its pledge to end the 8am scramble for GP appointments by training more doctors and updating the NHS app so slots are easy to book and rearrange.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting will be promoting the message, saying his party is also committed to bringing back the family doctor, to give patients continuity.

The blue wall and the yellow

While Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey continues campaigning across traditionally Tory heartlands in southern England, his Scottish counterpart will be in the south-east of Scotland.

Alex Cole-Hamilton says his party is focusing its aim on getting the SNP out of power and targeting the Uparty in some key seats ahead of the July 4 ballot.

Tice takes net zero message north of the border

Reform UK chairman Richard Tice will be in Scotland giving a speech on net zero and “saving the oil and gas industry”.

Among the right-wing party’s pledges is a commitment to scrapping net zero targets altogether.