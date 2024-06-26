Civil servants need ‘enhanced training’ for reports on Bill costs, minister told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Civil servants need ‘enhanced training’ for reports on Bill costs, minister told

By Press Association
Parliamentary business minister Jamie Hepburn, centre, has been urged to put in place ‘enhanced training’ for civil servants (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Civil servants should be given “enhanced training” to help them provide better information for MSPs scrutinising the costs of government Bills, Holyrood’s Finance Committee has suggested.

Committee convener Kenneth Gibson has raised the issue in a letter to parliamentary business minister Jamie Hepburn.

Mr Gibson made the plea in the wake of his committee having “repeatedly identified issues with the quality of information” included in financial memorandums (FMs), which set out the costs of implementing proposed changes in legislation.

He urged the Scottish Government to put in place “enhanced training and development for Bill teams to improve the quality and consistency of … future FMs”.

The Finance and Public Administration Committee has previously raised concerns about the “lack of costings for all provisions in a Bill” in such documents, Mr Gibson said.

He added that the committee had also raised concerns that reports include “unrealistic” estimates of costs and savings, and that there is a “lack of sufficient consultation” with those involved about the accuracy of the costings.

He said FMs have previously used “lower projections in costings, despite both lower and higher projections being available” and said that costings did not always take into account the impact of inflation.

Finance Committee convener Kenneth Gibson with First Minister John Swinney sitting in Scottish Parliament seats
Finance Committee convener Kenneth Gibson, left, with First Minister John Swinney, made the plea after his committee raised concerns about the information given to MSPs scrutinising the cost of new legislation (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He told the parliamentary business minister Mr Hepburn these issues were all covered by the Scottish Public Finance Manual (SPFM) which sets out guidance on FMs.

Mr Gibson said the committee “therefore urge the Scottish Government to put in place enhanced training and development for Bill teams to improve the quality and consistency of presentation of future FMs”.

He added: “This learning should include promoting the importance of applying each of the steps in the SPFM guidance when preparing FMs.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Ministers are required by the Parliament’s Standing Orders to set out estimates of the costs, savings and changes to revenues that would be brought about by any Bill they introduce.

“The Scottish Government will respond to the specific issues raised by the Finance and Public Administration Committee in its correspondence in due course.”