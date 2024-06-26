74% back rapid overturning of effective ban for new onshore wind after election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
74% back rapid overturning of effective ban for new onshore wind after election

By Press Association
Majority support rapid moves to overturn onshore wind ban (Tom Leese/PA)
Nearly three-quarters of people support lifting the de facto ban on new onshore wind farms within weeks of the election, polling has suggested.

Green campaigners have long criticised the effective ban on new onshore wind developments in England, introduced under David Cameron in 2015 in rules that stopped schemes going ahead if there were any objections.

Changes were announced by the Conservative Government last year to make it easier to build onshore wind warms, but critics said the moves were not enough to unblock the planning system for the clean power technology.

Labour has said it will overturn the ban within weeks if it comes to power after the election.

The energy industry says onshore wind is one of the cheapest forms of new power, can be built quickly and reduces dependence on expensive gas, contributing to efforts to cut climate emissions.

Polling by Savanta for climate charity Possible found 74% of those quizzed supported the rapid overturning of the effective ban on onshore wind, because it was good for the climate, would bring down energy bills, or both.

Just 11% opposed such a move, the survey of more than 2,300 people found.

There was clear support among those planning to vote Conservative in the General Election, with 70% backing it compared with 19% opposed, and a majority of those who intend to vote for Reform (58%) were also in favour, compared with 24% who were against it.

Higher levels of support were seen among those planning to vote for other parties next Thursday.

Alethea Warrington, senior campaigner at climate charity Possible, said: “Onshore wind is an overwhelmingly popular form of energy because it’s good for our energy bills and for the climate.

“This polling shows that the public wants the next government to unleash this clean energy revolution as soon as the election is over.

“The public can see this will bring down bills while cutting carbon and strengthening our energy security.

“It’s time to empower local people to race ahead on powering their communities with this clean, cheap energy.”