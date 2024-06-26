Parties ‘Awol’ on environment, charity warns as poll highlights voters’ concern

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Parties ‘Awol’ on environment, charity warns as poll highlights voters’ concern

By Press Association
WWF is warning nature is under threat, but claims political parties have gone Awol on the environment (Owen Humphreys/PA)
WWF is warning nature is under threat, but claims political parties have gone Awol on the environment (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Conservation charity WWF has accused politicians of going “Awol” on the environment, despite polling which shows four-fifths of voters care about climate and nature issues.

The charity warned the next five years will be “absolutely vital” in bringing nature back from the brink in the UK and abroad, with native wildlife from puffins to bluebells and mountain hares at risk from climate change, pollution and habitat loss.

It is urging all parties to commit to action on nature and climate as the election campaign enters the final straight.

Polling by More in Common for WWF found four in five people (80%) say they care about issues relating to climate, nature and the environment, but only 45% feel politicians share their level of concern.

Nearly as many people are worried about pollution and damage to the countryside and nature (82%) as those concerned about conflict and war (84%), the survey of 2,369 people shows.

Red Rebel Brigade at a climate march
Tens of thousands of people marched through London on Saturday to call for action on the environment (PA)

There are high levels of support for making big businesses that pollute the environment pay into a fund for restoring nature, with 80% backing such a move, and for tackling high energy bills through investment in renewables, supported by 78% of those quizzed.

Two-thirds (66%) back implementing legislation to end the UK’s contribution to global deforestation and land degradation, and 72% of those polled are in favour of supporting farmers to cut their emissions and restore nature.

The call from WWF comes after tens of thousands of people marched through London at the weekend, calling for political action to restore nature.

Tanya Steele, the charity’s chief executive, said: “Our polling shows the environment is clearly a key issue for the public and they deserve to hear what the next government plans to do to restore nature and meet our climate targets.

“Unfortunately, politicians have largely gone Awol on the environment during this campaign but the next five years will be absolutely vital in bringing nature back from the brink, both at home and around the world.

“As the campaign enters the final straight, we’re calling on all parties to commit to action on nature and climate that’s hugely popular with the public.”