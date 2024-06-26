MSP tables Bill to ban greyhound racing with plea to ‘put paws before profit’

A Scottish Green MSP has introduced a Bill aimed at banning greyhound racing.

Mark Ruskell tabled the Prohibition of Greyhound Racing (Scotland) Bill at Holyrood on Wednesday after a long-running campaign.

He will now need to secure support from a minimum of 18 MSPs from different parties to move ahead with the legislation.

If approved, the proposals would spell the end for Scotland’s only greyhound track, located in Fife.

Mr Ruskell said: “There is nothing safe or humane about greyhound racing.

“It is badly dated and has no place in a Scotland that cares about animal welfare.

“Forcing dogs to race around an oval track at 40mph will always be dangerous and must be stopped.

“The industry has failed to regulate itself or live up to any of the standards it tells us it upholds, with hundreds of greyhounds dying or being injured every year.

“The way that we treat vulnerable and voiceless animals is a mark of our values and who we are as a nation.

With the consultation completed and analysed, I'm delighted to finally launch our proposed Bill to end greyhound racing in Scotland.🐶 MSPs can now support the Bill to help it get to the next stage. It's time to end this cruelty to greyhounds for good.https://t.co/en5KaNkLDI pic.twitter.com/svRCYEa7W0 — Mark Ruskell (@markruskell) June 26, 2024

“The Scottish Parliament has rightly taken action to ban the use of wild animals in circuses. It’s time we stopped greyhound racing for good.

“I hope that as many MSPs as possible back my Bill and that we can finally put paws before profit and end this cruel gambling-led activity.”

At a recent committee hearing, rural affairs minister Jim Fairlie said the Scottish Government does not currently support a ban.

“At this time, the Scottish Government is not persuaded of the need to ban greyhound racing in Scotland,” he said at the Rural Affairs and Islands Committee last month.

“In particular, we are not convinced that a ban on greyhound racing in Scotland is proportionate and a fair response to the animal welfare concerns arising from the practice.”