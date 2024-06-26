Police probe criminal damage at offices of DUP candidate Sammy Wilson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police probe criminal damage at offices of DUP candidate Sammy Wilson

By Press Association
Police are investigating damage to the offices of DUP election candidate Sammy Wilson (Liam McBurney/PA)
Police are investigating damage caused to the offices of DUP parliamentary candidate Sammy Wilson.

Windows and doors of the property were damaged in the overnight incident in the Lancasterian Street area of Carrickfergus, Co Antrim.

Mr Wilson is standing in the East Antrim constituency in the General Election.

PSNI district commander, Superintendent Ian McCormick said: “Police received a report shortly after 9.30am today, Wednesday June 26, that damage had been caused to the windows and doors of the premises at some time overnight.

“Officers remain at the scene as part of our investigation to establish the circumstances around this incident.”

He said officers were keen to speak to anyone who was in the area overnight and who saw anything suspicious or who may have CCTV, dashcam or other video footage.

“People standing as candidates in our elections or involved in canvassing are a key part of our democratic process and it is unacceptable when they become the subject of abuse,” the senior officer added.

“The police service is committed to ensuring all candidates in the upcoming election can campaign free from harassment and intimidation.

“Any abuse, harassment or criminality directed at candidates or their teams is totally unacceptable and will be thoroughly investigated.”

Mr Wilson said he would not be deterred.

“This was a senseless attack on an office that serves the people of East Antrim,” he said.

“Throughout my years as a public representative, I have never been deterred from putting forward my views and I won’t be deterred now.”

DUP leader Gavin Robinson condemned the incident, saying: “I know Sammy Wilson will not be deterred by this cowardly attack and an attack on his office is an attack on all of us.

“It is an attack which, if designed to intimidate, will fail and all democrats and supporters of law and order will stand with Sammy and the staff members who work to offer a vital service to the public.

“I know that such violence and thuggish behaviour is not carried out in the name of the people of Carrick. It is a full-frontal assault on the democratic process.

“Threats and violence from wherever they come did not deter or sway us in the past and it will not do so now.

“I encourage anyone with information to come forward to the PSNI.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood expressed solidarity with Mr Wilson as he referenced the incident while launching his party’s manifesto on Wednesday.

“Anybody who puts themselves forward for election and takes part in the democratic process, and anybody like that who’s attacked, that’s an attack on every single one of us, regardless of your politics,” he said.

“You don’t get to do that to people who are putting themselves forward and taking the brave step of putting themselves forward in front of the electorate. So our thoughts are with Sammy Wilson today.”