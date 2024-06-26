Fact check: AI analysis reveals the ‘tax election’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fact check: AI analysis reveals the ‘tax election’

By Press Association
AI-powered analysis examined transcripts of election coverage totalling more than eight million words (PA)
AI-powered analysis examined transcripts of election coverage totalling more than eight million words (PA)

This feature of claims from the campaign trail has been compiled by Full Fact, the UK’s largest fact checking charity working to find, expose and counter the harms of bad information, as part of the PA news agency’s Election Check 24.

AI-powered analysis of hundreds of hours of election interviews and discussions on TV, radio and podcasts over the last seven days reveals that tax was mentioned more than three times as often as immigration, family, or health.

This included 62 mentions of high-profile claims which Full Fact has concluded are misleading, yet have dominated discussion across the election.

First, the Conservative Party’s claims that a Labour government would lead to £2,000 tax increase for a working family, an unreliable figure based on a number of assumptions and unclear details of Labour’s plans. It is also a cumulative estimate – so the Conservatives are claiming every working family will pay £2,000 more in taxes over the next four years, rather than annually.

Second, the Labour Party’s claim that a Conservative government would lead to £4,800 increase in mortgage payments, which is a speculative figure that also relies upon uncertain assumptions and seems to describe the additional mortgage cost per year by the end of the parliament, rather than the accumulated cost over the whole parliament.

Chris Morris, chief executive of Full Fact, said: “Instead of the much-trailed ‘AI election’ we’ve actually seen a ‘tax election’ in which AI has been a critical partner helping us to apply meaningful, real-time scrutiny to misleading claims by major parties.

“Up to and beyond July 4, political parties have to recognise that voters deserve better than cynical scare tactics using fudged numbers.”

Full Fact’s AI-powered analysis examined transcripts of election coverage totalling more than eight million words to produce analysis of the key claims. Against the 6,574 mentions of tax, the analysis found 2,712 mentions of schools, 2,401 mentions of health, and 2,096 mentions of economy, and 486 mentions of mortgages.

Misinformation was mentioned just 18 times, despite polling by Ipsos for Full Fact which found that 75% of UK adults expected to have some impact on the result of the election.

As the competing tax claims continue to feature in the campaign, recent polling by Savanta for Full Fact suggests that voters are sceptical of their honesty – two-thirds (67%) of adults and 85% of undecided voters said they felt that political parties’ costings of other parties’ policies were not honest.

Election Check 24