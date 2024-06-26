Fact check: Hotel accommodation for asylum seekers aims to be temporary measure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fact check: Hotel accommodation for asylum seekers aims to be temporary measure

By Press Association
The Home Office says use of hotels is a ‘short-term measure’ (Alamy/PA)
Labour’s Jonathan Ashworth claimed on the BBC’s Newsnight programme on June 24 that asylum seekers come to the UK and stay in hotels for “the rest of their lives”.

Evaluation

Many asylum seekers in the UK are accommodated in hotels because of the shortage of alternative housing.

However, the Home Office says the use of hotels is a “short-term measure”, and asylum seekers usually lose access to accommodation support when their claim for asylum, and any subsequent appeal, is rejected.

The facts

In an interview on the BBC’s Newsnight programme on June 24, Mr Ashworth, Labour’s shadow paymaster general, said migrants crossing the English Channel on small boats would know that the Conservatives’ Rwanda scheme would only apply to 1% of arrivals, and “the rest stay in a hotel for the rest of their lives”.

Asylum seekers and their dependants who are waiting for their claim to be assessed, or who are appealing against a rejected application, are eligible for Section 95 support. This includes the provision of accommodation, if they would otherwise be destitute.

Because the usual asylum accommodation capacity has been exceeded, the Home Office has had to increasingly rely on leasing hotel rooms. In March 2023, according to a Commons Library report, around 42% of people in receipt of asylum support were in hotel accommodation – 47,500 people in total.

But Home Office guidance says that it “has always been clear that use of hotels as temporary accommodation for asylum seekers was a short-term measure to ensure that we met our statutory obligation to accommodate asylum seekers who would otherwise be destitute.”

Figures from the Refugee Council in 2022 showed that while 2,826 refugees had been in temporary accommodation for more than six months, there were 378 living in this type of housing for a year – an 87% decrease.

Section 95 support is usually ended once an asylum seeker has their application (and any appeal) refused or they withdraw it. If they have a dependent child, they can continue to receive support until the dependant’s 18th birthday.

If refugee status is granted to someone living in asylum support accommodation, they will usually need to move out 28 days after getting their asylum decision. They will have gained permission to apply for benefits or seek work in the UK.

