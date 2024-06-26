Assisted Dying Bill should be put to referendum, says Isle of Man chief minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Assisted Dying Bill should be put to referendum, says Isle of Man chief minister

By Press Association
Alfred Cannan said the legislation would be ‘a change of huge significance’ (Lee Notman/PA)
Legalising assisted dying would be a change of “huge significance” and should therefore be put to a referendum, the Isle of Man’s parliament has heard.

The Assisted Dying Bill “changes the social contract” on the island and requires a public mandate, the chief minister said.

The wording of the Bill has so far undergone five days of debate during its clauses stage.

Among amendments proposed is one from chief minister Alfred Cannan who has proposed that the overall Bill should be put to a referendum before becoming law.

On Wednesday, Mr Cannan told fellow Members of the House of Keys (MHKs): “This Bill changes the social contract.

“It changes in such a way that the state in which we have come to absolutely believe is there to support you as appropriate throughout your life – in sickness and in health, for richer and for poorer, as they say – now also, it seems, is about to determine that it now shall play a role and wishes to play a role in ending your life.”

He said the law would be “a change of huge significance” and was one which “puts us at odds with our traditional values”.

Alfred Cannan, chief minister of the Isle of Man
“Quite frankly, once this legislation is passed, it can only go one way and that is to widen and expand to encompass more people and more scenarios,” he added.

Dr Alex Allinson, the MHK who proposed the Bill, told the PA news agency that a referendum had never been held on the island before and described the amendment as “very much a delaying tactic to try and prevent the Bill coming into effect despite parliamentary approval”.

He has argued that this issue should have been raised when he first sought to introduce his Bill.

Mr Cannan told the parliament: “A change in the social contract under which we live our lives requires a public mandate.

“This Bill, if it passes through the House of Keys and legislative council and then comes into law, surely requires a public mandate.

“A Bill that effectively ends people’s lives, that kills people, requires a public mandate.”

The Tynwald Building on the Isle of Man
The wording of the Bill has undergone five days of debate during its clauses stage (Alamy/PA)

The Bill passed a second reading vote in October and has since undergone scrutiny by a five-member committee before reaching the current clauses stage.

Once this stage has been concluded, the Bill still requires a third reading in the House of Keys, before moving to the parliament’s Upper House.

Campaigners have previously said that if it gains royal assent next year, assisted dying could be available to eligible Manx residents from 2027.

In the first stage of debate on the clauses stage of the Bill, MHKs voted that a person seeking an assisted death should have been resident on the island for five years instead of one, and that the life expectancy criteria be extended from six months to a year.

The clauses stage will resume on July 9 with continued debate on the referendum amendment.