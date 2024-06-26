Holyrood passes new law which could bring in charges for single-use coffee cups

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Holyrood passes new law which could bring in charges for single-use coffee cups

By Press Association
Holyrood has passed legislation giving ministers the power to introduce charges on single use items, such as disposable coffee cups. (Yui Mok/PA)
New legislation that could bring in charges for single-use coffee cups, as well as fines for those who “deliberately contaminate” recycling, has been passed by Holyrood.

MSPs have approved by 116 votes to zero the Circular Economy (Scotland) Bill, which introduces a series of measures aimed at reducing waste and also ensuring households and businesses dispose of their rubbish in the correct way.

While this could see people issued with a fixed penalty notice for putting the wrong items in their bins, climate action minister Gillian Martin sought to reassure Scots.

Penalties for those who put the wrong items in bins would only be used for ‘repeat persistent offenders’, MSPs were told (Anthony Devlin/PA)

She said these would be used to deal with “repeat persistent offenders”, insisting it was “not for the people who want to do the right thing and have made a mistake”.

Instead Ms Martin said the fixed penalty notices would be for those who have “deliberately contaminated recycling waste”.

Among its measures, the legislation will ban the disposal of unsold goods, preventing companies from sending products which have not been bought to landfill, with ministers to be given the power to set local recycling targets.

Other parts of the Bill could result in charges being brought in for single-use items such as coffee cups, while car and van drivers could be fined if anyone is caught littering from their vehicle.

Ms Martin said there was a “real need to accelerate our efforts on the circular economy”, adding that the Bill would “embed” thinking on this in the government.

“We’re all consumers, we must play our part in reducing waste,” she said.

“That’s why this Bill is so far-reaching, it impacts us all from the goods we buy to what we put in our recycling bins.”

Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater said the Bill was a “significant step forward”, adding it would help bring about changes so it is “no longer acceptable to casually extract materials to make items that will be used only once or just a few times and then thrown away”.

Ms Slater, who had been circular economy minister when the Greens were still in the Scottish Government, said the Bill enabled ministers to introduce measures such as charges on single-use items.

She said: “The measure of success in this Bill lies not simply in passing it, but in taking up the powers it conveys and putting in place practical actions.”

Scottish Green Party co-leader Lorna Slater
Scottish Green Party co-leader Lorna Slater hailed the Bill as a ‘significant step forward’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

However both the Tories and Labour said the legislation could have been better.

Scottish Conservative MSP Maurice Golden said while his party backed the Bill’s general principles, the legislation “lacks the ambition we need to build a sustainable economy and to see it thrive”.

The Tory said: “Even after a decade of trying, the SNP still haven’t managed to deliver on their 2013 household recycling target, and their ‘new’ approach is the same strategy they have been reusing for the past two years.”

He argued “bold and decisive action” was needed, calling on the Scottish Government to “take a more constructive approach to tackle this issue”.

Labour’s Sarah Boyack said: “I don’t think the Bill is as good as it could have been.

“My personal view is I still think it is a missed opportunity, because the Bill is more about recycling waste management than seizing the opportunity to deliver the circular economy our constituents, our businesses and our planet needs.”