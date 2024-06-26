Starmer accuses Sunak of being ‘bullied’ into acting in betting row in TV debate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Starmer accuses Sunak of being ‘bullied’ into acting in betting row in TV debate

By Press Association
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during their BBC head-to-head debate in Nottingham (Phil Noble/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during their BBC head-to-head debate in Nottingham (Phil Noble/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer has accused Rishi Sunak of being “bullied” into taking action over the Westminster betting row as their final televised head-to-head debate got under way.

The scandal surrounding political bets placed ahead of the July 4 contest was bound to feature heavily in the last major setpiece event before polling day.

The first audience question in the BBC event was about how the leaders would restore trust in politics, with people “dismayed by the lack of integrity and honesty” amid the recent betting allegations.

Sir Keir laid the blame at the Prime Minister’s door, saying: “You have to lead from the front on issues like this.”

He linked the scandal to so-called partygate, when Mr Sunak was fined for busting lockdown rules.

Sir Keir said: “What I did, when one of my team was alleged to have been involved and investigated by the Gambling Commission, they were suspended within minutes, because I knew it made it really important to be swift.

“The Prime Minister delayed and delayed and delayed until eventually he was bullied into taking action.”

Mr Sunak responded: “It was important to me, that given the seriousness and the sensitivity of the matters at hand that they were dealt with properly, and that’s what I’ve done.”

The Prime Minister repeated that he was “frustrated” and “furious” about the affair.

He hit back at the Labour leader by launching an attack on his tax plans, saying Sir Keir “is not being honest with everyone about his plans to raise their taxes”.

General Election campaign 2024
Protesters could be heard shouting outside the Nottingham venue of the BBC prime ministerial debate (Phil Noble/PA)

At least five Conservatives are being investigated by the Gambling Commission as part of its inquiry into wagers on the timing of the July 4 poll.

In the latest twist of the saga, Tory candidate Sir Philip Davies reportedly bet against himself holding his marginal Shipley constituency, according to The Sun.

Mr Sunak on Tuesday caved to mounting calls to withdraw support for two parliamentary candidates facing an investigation by the regulator – his parliamentary aide Craig Williams and Laura Saunders.

Ms Saunders’ husband, the Conservative Party’s director of campaigning Tony Lee, has taken a leave of absence, as has Tory chief data officer Nick Mason, while Welsh Tory Senedd member Russell George is also facing a probe by the gambling watchdog.

Labour has also been dragged into the row, suspending candidate Kevin Craig after he was investigated by the regulator for betting on himself to lose his contest in Central Suffolk and North Ipswich.

The sound of protesters shouting outside the Nottingham debate venue could be heard as the two leaders began speaking.

Host Mishal Hussain confirmed the demonstration was taking place.