New law aims to protect domestic abuse victims from homelessness – minister

By Press Association
The minister said domestic abuse is currently a leading cause of homelessness for women (PA)
New housing legislation will aim to ensure victims of domestic abuse do not become homeless, a minister will tell MSPs.

Housing minister Paul McLennan will appear before Holyrood’s Social Justice Committee on Thursday as he discusses the Housing Bill.

The Bill will introduce duties on public bodies requiring them to help prevent homelessness.

It will also require social landlords to develop a policy for tenants who have suffered domestic abuse.

Paul McLennan smiling while seated in the Holyrood chamber
Paul McLennan will outline the proposed legislation (PA)

Mr McLennan said: “Scotland already has the strongest homelessness rights of anywhere in the UK, however domestic abuse is a leading cause of homelessness for women and we want to make sure no-one experiences the trauma of losing their home due to abuse.

“Financial abuse is a significant element of coercive control in domestic abuse situations. Research suggests 89% of women experience financial abuse as part of domestic abuse.

“Measures in the Housing Bill aim to ensure people experiencing domestic abuse living in social housing can be supported to stay in their home or be rehoused if they wish.

“Also, that rent arrears caused by domestic abuse do not prevent victims from accessing social housing in the future.”