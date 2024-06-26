Almost half of LGBT+ youth have felt bullied in education, survey suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Almost half of LGBT+ youth have felt bullied in education, survey suggests

By Press Association
Young LGBT+ people are still facing bullying and discrimination in education because of their sexual orientation, a survey has suggested (Alamy/PA)
Almost half of young LGBT+ people surveyed in the UK have felt bullied or discriminated against at school or university because of their sexual orientation but many have not reported it, according to research.

The charity which commissioned the polling said the findings suggest that “despite undeniable progress in LGBTQ rights”, young people are still facing prejudice “in environments where they should feel secure and protected”.

Some 545 people aged 16-24 in the UK were surveyed online by YouGov this month, 337 of whom were still in education.

Young schoolchildren with hands raised from behind in a classroom
Some 27% of LGBT+ youth said they felt or currently feel unsafe in secondary school (Danny Lawson/PA)

The global children’s charity Theirworld, which said the figures have been weighted to be representative of this group, said it is “unacceptable that LGBTQ+ youth continue to face bullying and discrimination in schools”.

The polling, which comes during Pride Month, found that 47% of LGBT+ youth surveyed said they had been bullied and/or discriminated against at school or university because of their sexual orientation.

Half (49%) of these people did not report the bullying to anyone.

Of those who did report their experiences, almost three-quarters (72%) said they felt staff responded badly, such as “turning a blind eye”.

One in four (25%) LGBT+ pupils said they had faced bullying and/or discrimination because of their gender identity, the polling found.

Overall, most respondents who had been bullied said it had taken the form of verbal abuse (73%), more than half (53%) cited harassment, almost a third (31%) said they had faced online abuse, a quarter (24%) endured threats of violence, more than one in seven (16%) said physical abuse, and one in seven (15%) said sexual abuse.

Almost a fifth (19%) said they were purposely misgendered.

More than a quarter (27%) of those surveyed said they had felt or currently feel unsafe in secondary school.

This compared with 6% of those who attended or are at university or college, and 9% of those who had attended or currently attend sixth-form college.

The charity said: “The findings suggest that despite undeniable progress in LGBTQ rights, young people continue to face prejudice and discrimination in environments where they should feel secure and protected.”

Theirworld president, Justin van Fleet, said: “It’s unacceptable that LGBTQ+ youth continue to face bullying and discrimination in schools — the very place where they should feel secure and safe.

“Schools must be inclusive environments where every child feels valued and respected.”