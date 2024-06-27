Half of public backs junior doctors’ strike – poll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Half of public backs junior doctors’ strike – poll

By Press Association
Junior doctors have begun a five-day walkout ahead of the General Election in an ongoing dispute over pay (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Junior doctors have begun a five-day walkout ahead of the General Election in an ongoing dispute over pay (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Half of Britons support the junior doctors’ strike and blame the Government for the industrial action, a poll has found.

The British Medical Association (BMA) began its latest five-day walkout on Thursday, spelling further disruption for the NHS in the run-up to the General Election.

A survey published by Ipsos on the first day of the strike found 52% of people support industrial action by junior doctors, up from 46% in May.

Some 50% said they blame the Government for the strikes, while three in five said Rishi Sunak’s administration is doing a bad job in negotiating an end to the action.

Another 26% said both the Government and the doctors are to blame for the strikes, while 16% place the blame solely with the junior doctors.

But there is little consensus on whether a possible Labour replacement would do better after July 4.

While 39% of those questioned said they think Labour would do better, 33% said the party would make no difference and 18% believe it would make things worse.

Keiran Pedley, senior UK director of politics at Ipsos, said: “With the NHS consistently ranking at the top of the issues that matter most to voters this election, whoever enters Number 10 next week will want to demonstrate that they have a clear plan of action for resolving this and other critical issues facing the health service.”

– The online poll surveyed 1,090 British adults between June 12 and 13.