Fact check: ‘First time’ Greg Hands supporter in video is not Tory councillor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Fact check: ‘First time’ Greg Hands supporter in video is not Tory councillor

By Press Association
Greg Hands clarified his supporter was not a councillor (PA)
Greg Hands clarified his supporter was not a councillor (PA)

A widely shared X post alleged that a woman offering her support for the “first time in my life” to Greg Hands, the Tory candidate for Chelsea and Fulham, had been a Conservative councillor for 25 years.

In the video, a person named only as Amanda, said: “I have always voted Labour, and for the first time in my life I will be voting Conservative.”

Evaluation

The supporter in the video is not councillor Amanda Lloyd-Harris.

Mr Hands has since published a post on X, formerly Twitter, saying “these aren’t the same Amanda” and referring to the allegation as “disinformation”.

The person who first posted the now-deleted suggestion about a Tory councillor has apologised.

The facts

On June 26, Greg Hands, a minister in the Department for Business and Trade  and the Conservative parliamentary candidate for Chelsea and Fulham, posted a video on X in which a person named only as Amanda says she will vote for him in the General Election, having previously always voted for Labour.

An X post on the morning of June 27 alleged that the woman in the video was Amanda Lloyd-Harris, a Conservative councillor for Palace and Hurlingham, a ward in the constituency. The post was accompanied by a screenshot of the councillor’s profile page on the London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham website.

Although the original allegation has been deleted, the claim has been repeated by a number of other social media accounts.

Mr Hands responded on X, sharing the original false claim, and writing: “These aren’t the same Amanda. There are more than 100,000 people in Chelsea & Fulham. There will obviously be hundreds of people called Amanda. Please delete your misinformation.”

The social media user apologised in reply: “Very sorry Greg, I will now delete. I’ve been following the Tory campaign closely, so you can see how I might have got confused.”

Mr Hands, a former Tory party chairman, told the PA news agency: “They are quite clearly not the same person.”

Ms Lloyd-Harris was also approached for comment.

Links

X post with video of support for Greg Hands (archived post and video)

Original claim about identity of Amanda

Greg Hands’ response (archived)

Apology from original claimant (archived)

Repeated claim 1 (archived)

Repeated claim 2 (archived)

Repeated claim 3 (archived)

Amanda Lloyd-Harris London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham Council biography page (archived)

Election Check 24