Closing statements under way in Scottish Covid-19 Inquiry hearings

Closing statements have begun at the Scottish Covid-19 Inquiry, with the so-called partygate scandal described as “the ultimate insult”.

The health and social care impact hearings of the inquiry are drawing to a close after examining the experiences of care home residents and families, as well as workers in the sector, and availability of PPE.

Stuart Gale KC, senior counsel to the inquiry, paid tribute to the “courage and fortitude” of witnesses who gave evidence and criticised “unthinking behaviour of others”, including in Downing Street.

He quoted Jane Morrison, who represented the Scottish Covid Bereaved at the inquiry, and branded the partygate scandal, which saw lockdown-breaching parties held in Downing Street, “the ultimate insult” after her partner, Jacky Morrison-Hart, died in October 2020.

Mr Gale said: “Death in the context of a pandemic was for many reasons a traumatic experience.

“Dealing with these experiences was exacerbated by the unthinking behaviour of others – those who are Covid deniers, those who are conspiracy theorists, and the events in Downing Street, were as Miss Morrison put it, the ultimate insult.”

He described the pandemic as the “most significant public health emergency experienced by the people of Scotland in living memory” and said some evidence had been “highly distressing”, while in some instances “common decencies were on occasion dispensed with”.

Mr Gale said: “It was regularly said that each death was a tragedy, the inquiry would wish to recognise the tragedy that the pandemic has wrought on families in Scotland.”

The inquiry heard that in the early stages of the pandemic it was realised that “the virus could have a devastating impact on people in care homes” and Mr Gale said that “being confronted with staff wearing face masks would have had an impact on the wellbeing of residents”.

He said evidence presented by the Royal College of Nursing to the Scottish Government that the virus was airborne, addressed during evidence from the British Medical Association Scotland, would be explored further in the inquiry.

Mr Gale said: “This is clearly a matter which the inquiry will wish to investigate further in its implementation and decision-making hearings.”

Contributions were heard from organisations including Age UK, the British Geriatric Society and Alzheimer’s Scotland during the sessions.

He said the task of the inquiry was “determining whether lessons can be learned, should there be a future pandemic”, and that in particular it would look at “unequal impacts on people”, including care home residents.

Other “vulnerable groups” included addicts, people required to shield and people in custody.

Mr Gale added: “The inquiry team made a positive decision that we will endeavour to consider the impacts on those who were the most vulnerable in society.”

The inquiry, held in Edinburgh, continues before Lord Brailsford.