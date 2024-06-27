Junior doctor talks will open on day one of Labour government, vows Starmer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Junior doctor talks will open on day one of Labour government, vows Starmer

By Press Association
Junior doctors in England have begun a five-day walkout (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Labour has pledged to open discussions with junior doctors on July 5 if the party wins the General Election.

Junior doctors in England have started a five-day walkout across the country and will return to work on July 2 – just two days before voters go to the polls.

Sir Keir Starmer said he would open talks on day one of a Labour government if he is elected on July 4.

The British Medical Association (BMA) said it stands ready to talk and the union has already had some discussions with the Labour Party.

During a campaign visit to Staffordshire, Labour leader Sir Keir told reporters: “I don’t want these strikes to be going ahead.

“This is a problem the Government has failed to deal with, and if we’re elected into government we will have to pick it up. What we will do is ensure on day one we start the discussion.”

It comes as health leaders warned strikes “can’t become business as usual” for the NHS.

The latest round of strike action is expected to lead to tens of thousands of appointments, procedures and operations being postponed.

In comments released to the PA news agency, Sir Julian Hartley, chief executive of NHS Providers, said: “We can’t go on like this. Strikes can’t become ‘business as usual’ for the NHS and patients.

“It’s vital that the next government and junior doctors reset industrial relationships and prevent any more walkouts.

“Preparing for strikes, keeping patients safe throughout them, and having to rebook thousands of treatments takes an enormous amount of time.

“Failure to resolve the dispute means more disruption for patients and staff, with more operations, scans and other care postponed on top of the 1.5 million already hit by industrial action across the NHS.”

The BMA’s junior doctors committee has said Labour remarks on how raising pay will be a “journey and not an event” align with its wage restoration goals.

Junior doctors in England have said their pay has been cut by more than a quarter over the last 15 years and have called for a 35% increase.

Labour’s shadow health secretary Wes Streeting has said he would not meet the 35%, saying if he gave in to the demand then “any trade union worth their salt” would come back the following year with the same request.

He has said there is “space for a discussion” on pay, as well as negotiations on how to improve working conditions for medics in training.

A group of junior doctors, wearing BMA hats and holding placards calling for pay restoration, on a picket line, with Big Ben in the background
Junior doctors, joined by a Just Eat delivery courier, right, on the picket line outside St Thomas’ Hospital in London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The latest walkout marks the 11th strike by junior doctors in England since their dispute began some 20 months ago.

NHS leaders have raised concerns about the “major disruption” the strike will cause in the aftermath of a heatwave which prompted a yellow “heat-health alert” across much of the country.

Asked about talks with Mr Streeting, Dr Robert Laurenson, co-chairman of the BMA’s junior doctors committee, said: “He is talking about things like ‘journey, not an event’ – we’re happy to have a multi-year pay deal. He has seemingly heard that and (his remark of) ‘journey, not an event’ matches that.”

Dr Vivek Trivedi, committee co-chair, added: “The main thing that I’ve taken away from discussions is that there does seem like there is a willingness to try and at least engage in constructive and meaningful (talks).”

The BMA’s chairman of council, Professor Philip Banfield, said: “We have met with Labour several times over the last two years – we haven’t always agreed, we’ve had disagreements. So, do I expect the conversation to take place? Yes. Do I expect that conversation to be one that is easy or tough? It’ll be a tough conversation.”

Jeremy Corbyn among a group of junior doctors and media crew, outside a hospital
Jeremy Corbyn, left, joined the picket line at St Thomas’ Hospital in London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Health Secretary Victoria Atkins said: “Last year, the Government accepted the recommendations of the independent pay review bodies in full, which saw junior doctors receive a pay rise of between 8.1% and 10.3%. This was the most generous workforce settlement in the private sector.

“There is Cabinet Office guidance determining what is appropriate Government behaviour during the pre-election period. In line with the guidance, it would not be appropriate for Government to make a pay offer. The BMA know this but have refused to call off the strikes.

“The deals brokered with the consultant and SAS doctors committees show that we will always act in good faith to end disputes. Before the election was called, we had entered into negotiations with the junior doctors’ committee overseen by an external mediator.

“We commit to getting back into the negotiating room immediately after the election and seek to reach a similar resolution with junior doctors.”

Junior doctors make up half of the medical workforce and their last walkout in February led to 91,048 appointments, procedures and operations being cancelled.

The latest strike started at 7am on Thursday and ends on Tuesday.

NHS leaders have said people should continue to use 999 in life-threatening emergencies and NHS 111 – on the NHS app, online, or by phone – for other health concerns.