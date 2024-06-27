Starmer condemns ‘desperate’ Tory ad showing people with hands up in surrender

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Starmer condemns ‘desperate’ Tory ad showing people with hands up in surrender

By Press Association
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during their BBC head-to-head debate (Phil Noble/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer has condemned as “desperate” a Tory attack advert depicting people with their hands up and urging voters not to “surrender” to Labour.

Rishi Sunak shared the poster on X showing a picture of a man, woman and child holding their hands in the air as if at gunpoint.

The text on the image reads “don’t surrender your family’s future to Labour”, doubling down on a warning issued by the Prime Minister repeatedly during his final head-to-head TV debate with Sir Keir.

The Labour leader told reporters during a campaign visit to Staffordshire on Thursday: “This is really desperate stuff and I’m surprised by it.

“I think it underlines the difference between the two campaigns now. They are running a very negative campaign, nothing about the future of the country.

“I’m very happy to be the candidate going into the final week who is putting forward a more positive case for the change the country needs.”

Mr Sunak urged voters not to “surrender” to Labour’s tax, welfare and migration plans more than a dozen times in Wednesday night’s heated BBC exchange.

The Prime Minister defended the latest Conservative campaign advert when challenged over its controversial imagery.

He told broadcasters in Derbyshire: “This is an incredibly important election, and there’s an important choice for people. And I don’t want people to sleepwalk into something.

“I believe that a Labour government would be very damaging for our country.

“I get that people are frustrated with me and our party, but this is not a by-election. This is a choice about our future, and that choice will have severe consequences for people’s financial security.”

But the poster drew criticism online.

Brendan Cox, who was married to murdered MP Jo Cox, tweeted: “Labour are going to gun down your family. Don’t pretend you weren’t warned… Er…”