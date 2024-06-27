In Pictures: Party leaders craft their campaign messages with pottery throw down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In Pictures: Party leaders craft their campaign messages with pottery throw down

By Press Association
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey painting pottery during a visit to Vale House, Marple Bridge in Greater Manchester (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey painting pottery during a visit to Vale House, Marple Bridge in Greater Manchester (Peter Byrne/PA)

The main party leaders demonstrated their craft skills on Thursday as they marked a week to go to election day by taking part in rival pottery-themed campaign visits.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited the Denby Pottery Factory in Ripley, Derbyshire, and tried his hand at dipping pots, while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer travelled to Duchess China in Longton, Stoke.

Meanwhile, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey joined his candidate in Greater Manchester where they showed off their pot-painting skills.

Sir Keir Starmer laughing with a potter
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer speaks with potter Keith Brymer Jones during his visit to Duchess China in Longton, Stoke (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer chats with celebrity potter Keith Brymer
Sir Keir certainly appeared to be enjoying himself with the celebrity potter (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey showing his pottery with candidate Lisa Smart
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey was also having fun painting pottery with Lisa Smart, his party’s candidate for Hazel Grove in Greater Manchester (Peter Byrne/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak laughing
Even Rishi Sunak seemed to be laughing in the face of his party’s poor standings in the polls (Joe Giddens/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak dipping pots with staff member Georgia Plinston during his visit to Denby Pottery Factory, Ripley
The Prime Minister was dipping pots during a visit to Denby Pottery Factory in Ripley (Joe Giddens/PA)
Nigel Farage speaks to a reporter in front of a half-empty hall
Elsewhere, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage talked to the media ahead of a meeting at Rainton Arena in Houghton-le-Spring, Tyne and Wear (Tom Wilkinson/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer speaks in front of three students
Later in the day, Sir Keir talked to students at Burton and South Derbyshire College in Burton-on-Trent (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
SNP leader John Swinney enjoying a game of football with some local children at Portobello Beach
Scotland may have been knocked out of the Euros but that didn’t stop SNP leader John Swinney enjoying a game of football with some local children at Portobello Beach
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey and Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate for North Shropshire Helen Morgan walking some alpacas at Clivewood Farm in North Shropshire
And Sir Ed ended his day with Liberal Democrat candidate for North Shropshire Helen Morgan by taking some alpacas for a walk at Clivewood Farm in North Shropshire (Matthew Cooper/PA)