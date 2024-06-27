Tories tout education pledges while attacking Labour’s private school tax plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tories tout education pledges while attacking Labour’s private school tax plan

By Press Association
The Tories are highlighting their offer on education (David Jones/PA)
The Tories are highlighting their offer on education (David Jones/PA)

The Tories have repeated a raft of education pledges, including the expansion of free childcare and a school mobile phones ban, while attacking Labour’s plan to impose VAT on private schools.

Rishi Sunak claimed Labour’s policy would “see class sizes soar” as he touted the Conservatives’ plans to “give our children the skills they need to succeed in the future”.

His party is pointing to its education offer as polls continue to show it trailing far behind Labour with less than a week to go until the General Election.

The Tories highlighted their plans to:

– Roll out an expansion of funded childcare, giving parents of children older than nine months 30 hours a week from next year

– Ban mobile phones during the school day

– Improve school attendance including by legislating to create a register of children not in class

– Hire more teachers by expanding the recruitment and retention premium

– Deliver the Advanced British Standard

– Create 100,000 more apprenticeships a year by shutting down “rip-off” university courses

– Deliver the lifelong learning entitlement

The party claimed that Labour’s plan to remove the VAT exemption for private schools to pay for more state teachers would push an estimated 40,000 private school pupils into state schools.

Sir Keir Starmer has denied the assertion, pointing to research by the Institute for Fiscal Studies suggesting it is unlikely that state school class sizes will swell as a result of the policy.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on a primary school visit
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on a primary school visit (Liam McBurney/PA)

The Prime Minister said: “Education is the closest thing we have to a silver bullet to improve our children’s life chances. That’s why since 2010 we have focused relentlessly on driving up school standards – with English children now the best readers in the western world thanks to the reforms we Conservatives have put in place.

“We have a clear plan to go further by creating 100,000 new apprenticeships and introducing the new Advanced British Standard to give our children the skills they need to succeed in the future.

“That’s the choice at this election between the Conservatives with a strong track record and a plan to go further, and Labour who have let children down in Labour-run Wales and whose schools tax would see class sizes soar.”

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan added: “Our relentless drive to improve school standards has been one of our best achievements of the last 14 years. Millions of children now have a better start in life because of our education reforms.”

Mr Sunak is expected to promote the proposals on campaign visits in the North East on Friday.

Labour’s shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “This is desperate nonsense from the Conservative Party.

“On their watch childcare costs are soaring, school standards falling as teachers leave our schools in their droves, and apprenticeships for young people have halved.

“Labour will drive high and rising standards for every child, with thousands of new teachers, mental health support in every school, careers advice and work experience for every young person.

“We will back business with the flexibility they need to deliver high-quality apprenticeships and short, modular training that will deliver the skills our economy needs to grow.

“On July 4, it’s time to turn the page, end the chaos and deliver the change that Britain needs.”