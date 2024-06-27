Tories’ unfunded commitments could see mortgages rise – Reeves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tories’ unfunded commitments could see mortgages rise – Reeves

By Press Association
The Tories’ unfunded spending commitments would lead to increased mortgage payments of £4,800 for the average family over the Parliament, Labour has claimed (Joe Giddens/PA)
The Conservatives’ unfunded spending commitments would lead to increased mortgage payments of £4,800 for the average family over the next Parliament, Labour has claimed.

On Friday, Labour is expected to set out the choices facing families when it comes to mortgages at the General Election.

Monthly mortgage repayments increased by £221 on average in 2023, according to Office for National Statistics (ONS) data.

The Labour Party blames Liz Truss’s mini-budget for the increases but Treasury minister Bim Afolami described the unfunded spending accusations as “desperate”.

Rachel Reeves sits in a chair and speaks to the audience during a question and answer session
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (Lucy North/PA)

Labour’s shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “After 14 years of Conservative chaos and decline, Britain has a chance to chart a different course.

“Labour will deliver the stability that our economy needs, keeping mortgages as low as possible. The Tories’ reckless unfunded spending will lead to families paying £4,800 more for their mortgages.

“It’s time for change. But change will only happen if you vote for it with Labour on Thursday July 4.”

According to the party, families who have remortgaged are spending £1 in every £3 of household budgets on mortgage repayments.

Liz Truss looks upwards as she speaks to a crowd
Labour said a mini-budget by Liz Truss was to blame for a rise in mortgage payments (Victoria Jones/PA)

Additionally, the party said renters are paying £90 more a month due to interest rate rises.

Mr Afolami said: “This is a desperate attempt to distract from the revelation that Rachel Reeves’ deputy has been caught red-handed blowing up the claim that Labour’s manifesto is fully funded – the reality is Labour will have to raise taxes to pay for ‘hundreds of billions of pounds’ of their unfunded net zero spending by 2030.

“Labour will impose a retirement tax on your state pension, hike your council tax and impose a pay-per-mile road tax on your car.

“Don’t surrender to £2,094 in higher taxes and higher mortgages under Labour. Only a vote for the Conservatives will stop Labour getting an unaccountable majority to hike your taxes. That is the choice at this election.”