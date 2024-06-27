Action needed to ensure long-overdue rise in living standards, says think tank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Action needed to ensure long-overdue rise in living standards, says think tank

By Press Association
The Resolution Foundation said economic shocks and sluggish growth have resulted in typical real non-pensioner household disposable incomes growing by 0.5% a year since 2009-10 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Britain’s “great living standards slowdown” has left typical family incomes growing by £140 a year since 2010, according to a think tank.

Economic shocks and sluggish growth have resulted in typical real non-pensioner household disposable incomes growing by 0.5% a year, or £140 annually on average, in the 14 years since 2009-10, the Resolution Foundation said.

Incomes have grown by 7% over the 14-year period, while income growth over the 14 years prior to 2009-10 stood at 38%, according to the research.

Three economic shocks in a little over a decade – the financial crisis, Covid-19 and double-digit inflation, with little catch-up growth in between, have resulted in disposable income growth slowing to a crawl, researchers said.

The Hard Times research, funded by the Nuffield Foundation, combines Department for Work and Pensions figures with data on jobs, pay and housing costs.

Between 2009-10 and 2023-24, the poorest fifth of households saw their incomes grow by 13% – higher than the 7% increase for typical households, the Foundation found.

This is partly explained by cost-of-living payments last year, as well as the UK’s strong employment performance, it said.

However, the Foundation also highlighted the “regressive impact” of tax and benefit policy decisions taken since 2010, which it said had reduced the incomes of the poorest fifth of households.

The Foundation, which is focused on improving the living standards for those on low to middle incomes, said restarting the level of income growth families enjoyed before the financial crisis is a test by which the next Parliament should be judged.

Lalitha Try, an economist at the Resolution Foundation, said: “Britain is finally emerging from the cost-of-living crisis.

“But the bigger backdrop is a living standards slowdown that has left typical household incomes growing by just £140 a year since 2010.

“While global economic shocks have been a major factor, Britain’s recent record is poor compared to both its own history and many of our European neighbours.

“What little income growth Britain has experienced over the past 14 years has been driven primarily by rising employment, which has benefited poorer households the most.

“Britain will need to reverse its dire record on productivity growth, and repeat its 2010s success on jobs growth, if the country is to enjoy a long-overdue return to rising living standards over the next Parliament.”