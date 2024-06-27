Labour tops children’s mock election with Conservatives last behind Reform UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour tops children’s mock election with Conservatives last behind Reform UK

By Press Association
A children’s vote saw Labour and the Conservatives come last, behind Reform UK, a charity coalition said (Alamy/PA)
A children’s vote held ahead of the General Election has seen Labour come out on top, with the Conservatives last – below Reform UK.

The vote, organised by a coalition of youth organisations and charities, saw 23,000 people aged seven to 17 take part across England and Wales.

The Our Generation. Our Vote mock election was held to give young people a voice and hear first-hand views about the policies of the main parties, according to the coalition which stressed that the organisations involved are politically neutral.

The overall results saw 32% voting Labour, 29% choosing the Green Party, 13% going for the Liberal Democrats, 10% picking Reform UK and 9% favouring the Conservatives.

Graphic showing opinion poll
For Wales alone, the results were 30% for Labour, 22% for the Green Party, 14% for Reform UK, 10% for the Liberal Democrats, 9% for Plaid Cymru and 8% for the Conservatives.

The coalition behind the campaign, including Save the Children, UK Youth and Girlguiding, said more than a fifth (22%) of the children who took part had highlighted education as the policy area that influenced their vote the most.

This was followed by health and climate and environment (joint on 18%).

Cost of living was an issue for 16%, while 12% cited safety.

Immigration and refugees was mentioned least, with 8% saying this had influenced their vote.

A total of 22,889 children cast their vote before polls closed at 5pm on June 21, with results coming from 112 schools and youth groups which submitted voting data, rather than being seen as a nationwide poll.

The Children’s Charities Coalition, made up of Action for Children, Barnardo’s, the National Children’s Bureau, NSPCC and The Children’s Society, said: “The ‘Our Generation Our Vote’ poll shows how engaged children and young people are in the political decisions that affect them and their families’ welfare and wellbeing.

“With only days before the next election the main political parties have still got time to publish child-friendly versions of their manifestos helping young people feel included in the political process.

“We need the next Prime Minister and Chancellor to be champions for children and prioritise measures that support children to engage positively in the democratic process.”