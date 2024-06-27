MSPs urge pupils and teachers to have their say on proposed education reforms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MSPs urge pupils and teachers to have their say on proposed education reforms

By Press Association
MSPs are seeking views on the Scottish Government’s Education (Scotland) Bill (PA)
MSPs on a Holyrood committee say they are “particularly keen” to hear from pupils and teachers about how legislation aimed at reforming education in Scotland could impact them.

The Scottish Government introduced the Education (Scotland) Bill in the wake of a series of reports on the country’s schools, including a review of the Curriculum for Excellence by the OECD.

The legislation sets out plans to replace the Scottish Qualifications Authority, the existing exams body, with a new organisation called Qualifications Scotland.

This body would then take over responsibility for developing and awarding qualifications, with proposals for both learners and teachers to be involved in its decision-making.

Sue Webber seated at a desk in the Holyrood debating chamber, with her hands clasped together
Sue Webber said the committee is ‘particularly keen’ to hear from students and teachers (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

The Bill would also establish a Chief Inspector of Education, who would be responsible for inspecting nurseries, schools and colleges across Scotland – and also informing ministers when such institutions fail to make necessary improvements.

With members of Holyrood’s Education, Children and Young People Committee set to scrutinise the plans, MSPs want to hear what students and teachers think about them.

Committee convener Sue Webber said: “The work done by Professor Ken Muir and the OECD provided the Scottish Government with clear recommendations on how the Scottish education system could be improved, so we are looking forward to examining how the Government has approached this in the Education (Scotland) Bill.

“In delivering this draft legislation, the Scottish Government has outlined that it wants to better support pupils and teachers, so we are particularly keen to hear what they make of the proposed reforms.”

The committee consultation is open until Friday August 30.