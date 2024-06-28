Starmer accepts Bangladesh remarks were ‘clumsy’ but not meant to cause upset

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Starmer accepts Bangladesh remarks were ‘clumsy’ but not meant to cause upset

By Press Association
Sir Keir Starmer taking part in The Sun’s election showdown, where he answered questions from a live audience (Dan Charity/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer taking part in The Sun’s election showdown, where he answered questions from a live audience (Dan Charity/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer has accepted his remarks about Bangladesh were “clumsy” after he was criticised for making reference to the country when answering a question about the deportation of migrants.

During a tense phone-in on BBC Radio 5 Live, the party leader was asked by a caller “how can we differentiate you with Nigel Farage” given “your recent racist comments”.

It comes after Sir Keir said “people coming from countries like Bangladesh are not being removed” from the UK currently while answering questions from an audience at The Sun’s election debate on Monday.

This prompted a backlash from within Labour ranks, including criticism from parliamentary candidates and a resignation letter from a Labour councillor.

Sir Keir told the caller he had not intended to cause offence or upset and was “genuinely, genuinely concerned if that was the case”.

Asked by presenter Nicky Campbell whether he accepted the comments had been clumsy, the party leader said: “Clumsy would be a good word, and I didn’t mean to offend anyone, I was simply answering the question.”

During The Sun’s election event, Sir Keir pointed to the number of people being returned to their home country dropping to 44% under the Conservative government.

He said: “So, in the first few days in government, I’ll tell you what I’ll do, I’ll put the staff back in the returns unit, I’ll make sure we’ve got planes going off, not to Rwanda, because that’s an expensive gimmick.”

Asked where they would be sent, he added: “At the moment, people coming from countries like Bangladesh are not being removed, because they’re not being processed.”

Following Sir Keir’s comments, Apsana Begum said migrants should not be “scapegoated” by politicians.

Ms Begum, the former MP and Labour candidate for the London constituency of Poplar and Limehouse, said in a post on X, formerly Twitter: “It’s totally unacceptable for politicians of any party to use dog-whistle racism against Bangladeshis or any other migrant community.”

She added: “We know where this leads, and why the Bangladeshi community led the anti-fascist fightback in the wake of the murder of Altab Ali in 1978 with the message ‘here to stay’.”

On Wednesday, deputy leader of Tower Hamlets’ Labour group Sabina Akhtar accused Sir Keir of singling out her community and insulting her Bangladeshi identity, before quitting over the remarks.

In a social media post, Ms Akhtar said she could not be proud of the Labour Party any more, adding: “It is clear the direction it is heading is unacceptable to me and my community.”

Shadow business minister Rushanara Ali said in a statement she was “proud to be the first British Bangladeshi MP” elected to the Commons.

The Labour candidate for Bethnal Green and Stepney in London said she was in close contact with Sir Keir over the comments and had relayed the communities’ concerns.

During a campaign visit to Staffordshire on Thursday, Sir Keir said he “certainly wasn’t intending to cause any concern or offence” to British Bangladeshis who have made an “enormous contribution to our country”.

He said he had instead meant that in relation to asylum seekers returns, Bangladesh is a safe country and one that had a returns agreement with the UK.

Sir Keir said he wanted to “build on the very strong relationship” the party already had with the Bangladeshi community in Britain if Labour, which enjoys a sustained double-digit lead in the polls, wins the election.