Labour says no plans to end tax-free lump sum option for pensioners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Labour says no plans to end tax-free lump sum option for pensioners

By Press Association
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was questioned about pensions (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was questioned about pensions (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Labour has denied it plans to stop people accessing a lump sum of their pension pot tax-free after Sir Keir Starmer suggested the entitlement would end.

The party indicated leader Sir Keir had accidentally confused different tax measures as it sought to clarify comments he made during a BBC Radio 5 Live phone-in with Nicky Campbell.

Over-55s were given greater flexibility over how they could access their retirement savings by pension freedoms introduced from 2015.

Asked if he planned to remove the option of people being able to withdraw 25% of their pension pot as a tax-free lump sum, Sir Keir replied: “It runs out in a number of years and we’re not going to renew it.”

Asked why, Sir Keir said: “We’ve got to ensure that every single thing that we put in our manifesto, everything that we commit to, is fully costed and fully funded.”

Told it was a significant change, Sir Keir said: “The Prime Minister claims, or seems to claim, that no pensioners are paying tax, he knows that’s not true, millions of pensioners are paying tax and they’re paying tax under his Government.

“At the last budget they set out the arrangements for tax for pensioners and what’s in our manifesto carries on with the Government’s budgeted plans that were costed by the Government.”

Sir Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak, both looking left, during an election debate
Sir Keir Starmer, left, has criticised ‘unfunded’ pledges made by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

He went on to criticise further “unfunded” pledges made by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Pressed on when Labour would be removing or not renewing the tax-free lump sum option, Sir Keir replied: “It runs out in two or three years’ time.

“Obviously we’ll review the situation then but I’m not going to do what others might, which is to sit in your studio and make promises unless they’re fully funded and they’re sustainable.”

A Labour spokesperson said in response: “The ability to withdraw 25% of your pension as tax-free lump sum is a permanent feature of the tax system and Labour are not planning to change this.

“Keir was referring to temporary tax breaks in the system that are due to expire and which the public finances assume will not continue, like increasing the stamp duty threshold for first-time buyers from £300,000 to £425,000.”