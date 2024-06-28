Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer visited a Hindu temple in London on Friday, joining prayer ceremonies and chatting with children.
He wore a floral garland round his neck and had a traditional mark applied to his forehead at the Shree Swaminarayan Mandir Kingsbury.
Meanwhile, a visit from Rishi Sunak was on the menu for school children in Stockton-on-Tees, with the Prime Minister helping pupils make a fruit salad and then joining them in their outdoor mud kitchen.
Campaigning alongside Tory Stockton West candidate Matt Vickers, the Prime Minister joined lessons at Holy Trinity Rosehill CE Primary School.
Later, Mr Sunak donned hi-vis and safety glasses to visit Redcar and Cleveland College in North Yorkshire.
In Pictures: Starmer says Namaste to final days of campaigning