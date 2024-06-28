Starmer’s armed forces commissioner vow as Tories say he will put UK ‘in danger’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Starmer’s armed forces commissioner vow as Tories say he will put UK ‘in danger’

By Press Association
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to introduce a new armed forces commissioner and lead a “government of service” if Labour is elected.

The commissioner role will aim to champion those who serve by investigating issues such as sub-standard housing, faulty kit and poor discharge support, the party said.

Veterans minister Johnny Mercer said only the Conservatives have a plan for veterans and can secure the future of the UK, before warning that a vote for Labour would “put us all in danger”.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer at the UK’s national commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer at the UK's national commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day (Kin Cheung/PA)

The Labour leader is set to mark Armed Forces Day, alongside shadow defence secretary John Healey, by visiting a veterans’ coffee morning in the south east of England.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has praised the dedication of the UK’s service men and women and their families and committed to securing Britain’s place on the world stage.

Ahead of the visit on Saturday, Sir Keir said the role will “help to renew the moral contract with those who serve our nation”.

The independent commissioner will report to Parliament, not ministers, and provisions will be made so that visits and inspections of Ministry of Defence sites can take place without prior approval from the defence secretary.

Sir Keir said: “Labour is deeply proud of our armed forces personnel, veterans, and their families for the contribution they make to our country.

“Theirs is the ultimate public service – and their professionalism and bravery is rightly respected across the world.

“As we mark Armed Forces Day, I am proud to say that if we are privileged to serve, my Labour government will demonstrate our respect and thanks, in action for our forces communities.

“We will legislate in our first year for an armed forces commissioner to act as a strong champion for our forces and their families.

“The commissioner will help to renew the moral contract with those who serve our nation, and the families who support them.

“This changed Labour Party will always back our forces. We’ll always ensure that those who defend our country have their voices heard at the highest level.”

Mr Healey said the Labour Party will look after the armed forces “just as they look after us”.

He added: “The first duty of any Government is to keep the nation safe and protect its citizens.

“Our new independent armed forces commissioner will have the powers to investigate and report on things which affect the everyday lives of those who serve – such as substandard housing, faulty kit or poor support ahead of discharge.”

Rishi Sunak and Johnny Mercer smile while standing in front of aircraft
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and minister for veterans' affairs Johnny Mercer (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Ahead of Armed Forces Day, Mr Sunak pointed to the importance of increasing defence spending to 2.5% of GDP.

As part of the Conservatives’ election pledges, the party is proposing to commission an independent review of the medical discharge process, retain the Office for Veterans’ Affairs, and ensure veterans receive benefits and compensation.

The Prime Minister said: “The women and men who serve in our armed forces represent the very best of Britain. They put their lives on the line for us, and their display of duty, dedication and selfless personal sacrifice are an inspiration to us all.

“It should be the first responsibility of any Government to support those who defend us.

“It’s why it’s so important that we get defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2030, and also why we must continue our mission to make the UK the best country in the world to be a veteran.

“In an increasingly dangerous world, our service men and women play an ever more critical role in keeping us safe. We each owe them and their families a huge amount, and on Armed Forces Day I pay personal tribute to everything they do for us and our country.”

Veterans minister Johnny Mercer said: “On this Armed Forces Day, I want to personally thank all our brave armed forces, both serving personnel, veterans and their families.

“They all play a vital role in the security of our nation, which is becoming increasingly perilous.

“We are the only party which has committed to the Help for Heroes Veterans’ Pledge showing that, whilst others pay lip service to veterans, we are firmly on their side.

“Sir Keir Starmer on the other hand can’t match our veterans’ pledges, protect old veterans from being hauled before juries nor back our defence spending increases.

“Only the Conservatives have a clear plan to support our armed forces and secure the future of our country. Don’t vote to let Starmer put us all in danger from Downing Street.”