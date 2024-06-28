Party leaders to discuss support for veterans on Armed Forces Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Party leaders to discuss support for veterans on Armed Forces Day

By Press Association
Members of the armed forces at the UK’s national commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day (PA)
Party leaders will be on the election campaign trail on Armed Forces Day discussing defence and support for veterans.

But fallout is expected to continue from comments made by campaigners for Reform UK, as party leader Nigel Farage declined to apologise for their actions, and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he will “call out blatant racism”.

Campaigners for Mr Farage’s party were recorded making racist comments, including about the Prime Minister who is of Indian descent.

The footage, made by an undercover Channel 4 reporter, showed Reform campaigner Andrew Parker using a racist term about Mr Sunak and suggesting migrants should be used as “target practice”.

Mr Farage said that Mr Parker was an actor and denounced the expose as a “political set-up”.

On the campaign trail on Saturday, Mr Sunak will hail the “duty, dedication and selfless personal sacrifice” of servicemen and women and claim his is the only party to meet the Help for Heroes Veterans’ Pledge.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak making a speech
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak making a speech at an event at Petyt Hall, London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The pledge requires parties to commit to keeping the Office for Veterans’ Affairs, commissioning an independent review of the medical discharge process and ensuring veterans get the benefits and compensations they deserve.

Mr Sunak said: “It should be the first responsibility of any Government to support those who defend us.

“It’s why it’s so important that we get defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2030, and also why we must continue our mission to make the UK the best country in the world to be a veteran.

“In an increasingly dangerous world, our servicemen and women play an ever more critical role in keeping us safe. We each owe them and their families a huge amount, and on Armed Forces Day I pay personal tribute to everything they do for us and our country.”

Veterans minister Johnny Mercer said: “Only the Conservatives have a clear plan to support our armed forces and secure the future of our country. Don’t vote to let Starmer put us all in danger from Downing Street.”

The Conservatives also claim that Labour would “fail our armed forces and open up veterans deployed in Northern Ireland to endless prosecutions” with their commitment to scrapping the Legacy Act.

The Legacy Act – that would give immunity from prosecution to people who committed crimes during the Troubles if they co-operate with a truth recovery body – has been rejected by the five largest parties in Northern Ireland as well as victims and human rights organisations.

D-Day 80th anniversary
Veterans are greeted by crowds on the seafront in Arromanches, in Normandy, France, on the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings (Jane Barlow/PA)

Meanwhile, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will pledge to introduce a new armed forces commissioner and lead a “government of service” if Labour is elected.

The commissioner role will aim to champion those who serve by investigating issues such as substandard housing, faulty kit and poor discharge support, the party said.

Sir Keir said: “Labour is deeply proud of our armed forces personnel, veterans, and their families for the contribution they make to our country.

“Theirs is the ultimate public service – and their professionalism and bravery is rightly respected across the world.

“As we mark Armed Forces Day, I am proud to say that if we are privileged to serve, my Labour government will demonstrate our respect and thanks, in action for our forces communities.

“We will legislate in our first year for an Armed Forces Commissioner to act as a strong champion for our forces and their families. The commissioner will help to renew the moral contract with those who serve our nation, and the families who support them.”

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer on a Second World War landing craft
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer on a Second World War landing craft speaking to veteran Lieutenant Commander Len Chivers, 99, during a visit to Portsmouth (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Meanwhile, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has reiterated their manifesto pledge to reverse cuts to numbers in the armed forces and their “ambition” to increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP.

Sir Ed said: “Today is a day to express our gratitude to every single person who is serving or has served in our armed forces.

“Each one of them has given so much in order to keep us all safe and they deserve a fair deal, worthy of the sacrifices they and their families have made.

“That is why I and the Liberal Democrats are proud to have put forward a manifesto that would give veterans, their families, and those serving the resources and the support that they deserve and need to keep us safe.”