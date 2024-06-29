Starmer calls for Tories to face ‘democratic reckoning’ at the ballot box

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Starmer calls for Tories to face ‘democratic reckoning’ at the ballot box

By Press Association
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer speaking at a major campaign event at the Royal Horticultural Halls in central London, while on the General Election campaign trail (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer speaking at a major campaign event at the Royal Horticultural Halls in central London, while on the General Election campaign trail (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer called for voters to give him a “clear mandate” to govern as he warned Labour that political apathy could hand Rishi Sunak another five years in power.

Senior Tories have repeatedly suggested Labour is on course for a landslide win and Mr Sunak’s party was fighting to save as many MPs as possible to form an effective opposition.

But in a sign Labour is worried about complacency setting in among its potential supporters, Sir Keir said the party had to motivate people disillusioned by politics to go the ballot box to ensure a “democratic reckoning” on Thursday.

At the major rally in London, featuring a video message of support from Sir Elton John and a speech by comedian Bill Bailey, Sir Keir went on the attack over the Conservatives’ record in office since 2010.

“Don’t forget what they have done, don’t forget Partygate, don’t forget the Covid contracts, don’t forget the lies, don’t forget the kickbacks, don’t forget the cronyism, don’t forget the division, the scapegoating of minorities, the failure to invest, the trips to the bookies, the decimation of your public services.

“Telling working people ‘we’re all in it together’, the people who hurt your family finances, swanning around the House of Lords, after giving tax cuts to the richest 1% that crashed our economy, don’t forget any of it.”

But Sir Keir said “we can heal the wounds, bring our country together, return politics to service, and start to build a new Britain”.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner (left) with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria
Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner (left) with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Keir, wearing a white shirt with the sleeves rolled up, said: “This is the final furlong. This is the final mile, the last push, and it’s the hardest mile as well.”

He added: “British people want change, but the hope has almost been kicked out. They need to be convinced that change is possible, most of all they need to be convinced to vote for it.”

Opinion polls have given Labour an average lead of around 20 points over the Tories throughout the campaign, with modelling suggesting a 1997-style landslide for Sir Keir.

The Tory strategy, with repeated warnings of a Labour “supermajority”, has been aimed at persuading would-be Reform UK voters not to contribute to ousting Conservative MPs in order to form an effective opposition.

Musician and comedian Bill Bailey addressing the Labour rally
Musician and comedian Bill Bailey addressed the Labour rally, while there were video endorsements from celebrities including Sir Elton John (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

But Sir Keir stressed that he wanted a large majority to give him the parliamentary authority to implement his agenda.

He said: “We’ll need a clear mandate for this change, don’t doubt that. And if you don’t believe me, take a good look at the Tories.

“Chaos under Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, two politicians who never had a clear mandate.”

Sir Keir, who was joined on stage by wife Victoria after his speech, said the Conservative could get back in “if we take our foot off the gas, if people think it’s in the bag”.

“That’s what will happen, if there isn’t a democratic reckoning this Thursday, and we cannot allow that to happen.”