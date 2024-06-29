UK is world’s most successful multi-faith democracy, says Rishi Sunak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

UK is world’s most successful multi-faith democracy, says Rishi Sunak

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak greets people during a visit to BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir (PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak greets people during a visit to BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir (PA)

Rishi Sunak celebrated the UK as the “world’s most successful multi-ethnic, multi-faith democracy” while visiting a Hindu temple.

The Prime Minister spoke of the “events of the last few days” as he addressed Hindus in the main worship hall of the Neasden Temple in north-west London, referring to the allegations of racism dogging rival party Reform UK.

Akshata Murty, the Prime Minister’s wife, joined him in the visit to the temple complex, the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, on Saturday evening.

Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, stand in front of a statue
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty during a visit to BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir (Dan Kitwood/PA)

The couple visited the Mandir, the temple itself, taking part in prayer rituals, before Mr Sunak addressed hundreds of Hindus in the main hall.

A priest speaking before Mr Sunak said it had been a “matter of great pride for the British Hindu community to have seen a practising Hindu and his family become residents of No 10”.

He also joked: “You have really raised the bar for children in our community. It is no longer enough to become just a doctor, a lawyer, an accountant.

“Because Indian parents across the country are now saying you can also become prime minister.”

Mr Sunak was presented with a flower garland as he approached the stage, and touched the feet of the priest in a mark of respect.

The audience clapped and cheered as he bowed to make the gesture.

Rishi Sunak speaks at a lectern
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak thanked Hindus for their support (Dan Kitwood/PA)

“You have been with me every step of the way. On the hardest days in this job, I have felt you backing me,” the Prime Minister told the crowd.

He added: “I know the pride there is to have a British Asian Prime Minister and I am determined to never let you down.”

Mr Sunak later added: “I am proud to be the first British Asian Prime Minister and I am even prouder that it is not a big deal.

“The events of the last few days should not make us forget that the United Kingdom is the world’s most successful multi-ethnic, multi-faith democracy and we should all be uplifted by that.”

Campaigners for Nigel Farage’s party Reform UK in the Clacton seat in Essex that he hopes to win were recorded by an undercover journalist from Channel 4 making racist comments, including about the Prime Minister who is of Indian descent.

In response to the incident, Mr Sunak talked about the impact on his family: “To know my girls may have heard their dad be called a ‘f****** P***’ by someone campaigning for Reform is shocking.

“We are better than that as a country.”

General Election campaign 2024
Mr Sunak and his wife performed rituals (Dan Kitwood/PA)

After addressing worshippers, what was supposed to be a swift exit turned into an approximately 20-minute walkabout among the crowd for the Prime Minister.

People rushed from their seats to shake Mr Sunak’s hand, or as was the case among the children present, to give him a high five.

When speaking with older members of the Hindu community, Mr Sunak often bowed to touch their feet in respect.

An elderly gentleman he spoke to during the temple tour appeared to say he was praying for the Prime Minister to win the election.

“Oh gosh, thank you,” Mr Sunak said, as he clasped the man’s hands.