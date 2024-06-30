Sunday newspapers take final chance to make election endorsements

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunday newspapers take final chance to make election endorsements

By Press Association
Many Sunday newspapers have declared who they think should be in Downing Street after this week’s General Election (Rui Vieira/PA)
Many Sunday newspapers have declared who they think should be in Downing Street after this week's General Election (Rui Vieira/PA)

Many Sunday newspapers have declared who they think should be in Downing Street after this week’s General Election.

The Sunday Mirror‘s endorsement of Labour dominates its front page.

A collage of a range of its previous front pages featuring scandals from the Conservatives’ time in government sits beside a headline which says “14 years of Tory chaos”.

It also tells readers to “be on the right side of history this time” and to vote Labour.

General Election campaign 2024
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is favourite to become prime minister after Thursday’s election (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Sunday Times states taht the “Conservatives have in effect forfeited the right to govern”.

It feels Thursday is “a landmark” election after an “unedifying” campaign as voters pass judgment on 14 years of Conservative Government.

Its editorial states “we cannot go on as we are, and we believe it is now the right time for Labour to be entrusted with restoring competence to government”.

It adds: “Britain needs to do better as a place to live, work and do business.”

The time since 2016 is described as being “defined by political chaos that has fatally distracted the political class from those issues that matter most to voters – healthcare, schools and the economy”.

General Election campaign 2024
The nation will vote in the General Election on Thursday (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Independent uses a blacked-out front page to urge people to vote for Labour.

It states: “This newspaper has a proud tradition of rarely backing any one party at an election. But these are extraordinary times. 14 years of Conservative rule has destroyed our trust in politics. Which is why, with conditions, we lend support to Keir Starmer’s Labour and respectfully urge you to join us and Vote for Change on 4th July.”

The Mail on Sunday comments: “It is not all over yet. Vote Conservative on Thursday and we may yet escape a long and punishing season of hard Labour.”

It also states: “For all their faults, the Tories are what stand between us and Sir Keir’s leaden wokery, his green zealotry, his instinctive desire to tax savers, his feeble opaqueness on mass immigration, his embedded sympathy for the Remainer cause, and his party which, for all its makeovers and tweakments, remains what it has always been, a machine for spending other people’s money until it runs out.”

The Sunday Telegraph‘s editorial is headlined “Vote Tory to save Britain from Labour”.

General Election campaign 2024
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to suffer a heavy defeat (Joe Giddens/PA)

The polls suggest Labour is headed for a massive majority but “an administration led by Sir Keir would be dramatically worse than one led by Rishi Sunak”.

It adds: “Despite the unedifying nature of the campaign, this could come to be seen as one of the most consequential general elections in decades.

“It would be a disaster for Britain if Labour were to be given unparalleled power to refashion the country in its spiteful, intolerant, “progressive” image.

On its front page the Observer states that voters have the chance “not just to evict one of the worst governments this country has ever endured but to replace it with a Labour administration characterised by integrity and a respect for public office, an understanding of ordinary people’s lives, and an honest desire to make Britain a fairer and greener place”.

The Sunday Express tells voters they are not only deciding if Britain needs change but also whether Sir Keir is allowed to deliver that change.

It adds: “If you have any doubt he is the right person, the only sensible option is to vote Conservative.”