Flynn: Election campaign kept me from Tartan Army

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Flynn: Election campaign kept me from Tartan Army

By Press Association
First Minister of Scotland John Swinney (right) with SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn in Munich during the Euros (Andrew Milligan/PA)
First Minister of Scotland John Swinney (right) with SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn in Munich during the Euros (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The SNP’s Westminster leader said the biggest mistake he has made during the General Election campaign was “not spending more time with the Tartan Army” during the Euros.

Stephen Flynn said on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme there was a “race to the bottom” in Westminster which Scottish voters had the chance to change.

He said the Scottish National Party wanted to encourage migration and could “grow our economy”, and would have the best chance to do that through independence.

Mr Flynn said: “We believe there should be investment in our public services, investment in our NHS, and we need to get away from this race to the bottom on austerity that exists in Westminster.

“It doesn’t work, it has broken the fabric of society over the course of the last 14 years.

“Why Keir Starmer would want to continue with that knowing the damage it has caused is beyond me, and that’s why we need Scottish National Party MPs in Westminster putting Scotland’s interests first.”

He added: “The Labour Party don’t want to be in the single market. They don’t want to be in the Customs Union. They don’t want freedom of movement.

“We believe in something different and that’s why the people of Scotland should put their faith in us at this election.

“I believe we can do things better and how we can grow our economy. We want to be part of the European single market.

“We need more people to come and live and work in Scotland to boost our public sector, but also to allow our businesses to grow and to thrive – not just our businesses, but our university sector, as well.

“Independence affords us the opportunity for that to happen.

“When we look at austerity, when we look at Brexit, when we look at the cost-of-living crisis, all of those issues have been exacerbated or caused by decisions made in Westminster.

“Ultimately, people in Scotland have a decision to make this election.”

Scotland manager Steve Clarke (right) consoles Scott McTominay following the final Scotland match at the Euros
Scotland manager Steve Clarke (right) consoles Scott McTominay following the final Scotland match at the Euros (Andrew Milligan/PA)

When asked about mistakes he had made during the election campaign, Mr Flynn said: “I don’t believe that I spent enough time in Germany with the Tartan Army because of the election, compared to just one day.

“I wanted to be there for the full 10 or 11 days.

Steve Clarke’s side lost 1-0 to Hungary in Stuttgart last Sunday to leave them bottom of Group A in the Uefa European Football Championship, putting them out of the competition after 10 days.