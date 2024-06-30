Idris Elba: Starmer and I have had deep conversations on tackling knife crime

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Idris Elba: Starmer and I have had deep conversations on tackling knife crime

By Press Association
Idris Elba at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm (Ben Birchall/PA)
Idris Elba at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm (Ben Birchall/PA)

British actor Idris Elba said he has had “deep conversations” with Sir Keir Starmer about how to tackle knife crime.

The Luther star met with the Labour leader earlier in the week at an event where they spoke to the families of knife crime victims.

On Sunday, following a rousing speech on the West Holts stage at Glastonbury Festival, the 51-year-old said it is “crucial” that the next prime minister addresses the issue.

Glastonbury Festival 2024
Idris Elba with Romaya (Ben Birchall/PA)

Elba graced the stage at Worthy Farm to speak about knife crime and discuss his campaign, Don’t Stop Your Future – which is demanding a ban on zombie knives and machetes.

Speaking to the PA news agency backstage, he said: “I think that the politics around knife crime are so crucial to anyone that ends up in office (as prime minister), it’s important that whatever happens, something is done about knife crime.

“I believe that (Sir) Keir and I have had very deep conversations about his plans to try and tackle it.

“He’s read and listens to what I’ve got to offer in terms of the manifesto I wrote about how we try (to fix) this, and he’s been very responsive.

“So I can only hope right now that everyone is paying attention and that we’re going to move forward and fix it.”

General Election campaign 2024
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer rests his hand on the shoulder of Idris Elba, as they meet families of knife crime victims (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Asked if he has a message for the next elected government, he said: “We’ve been sort of thinking in silos around knife crime and youth culture.

“We need to think as a group. We need to think as joined up teams.

“So the communities need to speak to the schools (to) education, education needs to speak to the healthcare. Healthcare needs to speak to the police.

“These are all joined-up conversations that need to happen, and the governments need to just support that.

“They also really need to pay attention to what youth culture needs.

“The youth are being ignored, and the result of that, we can see, is in a rise in violence and all sorts of fragmented behaviour.”

Glastonbury Festival 2024
Idris Elba at the Glastonbury Festival (Ben Birchall/PA)

The actor also spoke about the significance of speaking at Glastonbury, which is known for giving a platform to politicians and artists wishing to draw attention to varying social issues.

“Glastonbury has this really incredible history of important moments,” Elba said.

He added: “People have used the opportunity to speak to so many people and spread messages and it’s (Glastonbury) a celebration of life in arts and culture.

“And this, my campaign, the campaign – Don’t Stop The Future – is a celebration of life.”

After Elba gave his speech, 18-year-old musician Romaya from west London, a recent Brit School graduate, performed a song about knife crime.