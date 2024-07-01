Kuwait hostages threaten Government and British Airways with legal action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Kuwait hostages threaten Government and British Airways with legal action

By Press Association
British Airways passengers and crew taken hostage in Kuwait are threatening to take legal action (Steve Parsons/PA)
British Airways passengers and crew taken hostage in Kuwait are threatening to take legal action (Steve Parsons/PA)

British Airways passengers and crew taken hostage in Kuwait are threatening to take legal action against the UK Government and the airline, after being “treated as disposable collateral”, according to a law firm.

They were on board British Airways Flight 149 which landed at Kuwait International Airport in the early hours of August 2 1990, as Iraqi armed forces were invading.

More than 300 people on board were detained by Iraqi troops, marking the start of an ordeal lasting almost five months, which included rape, starvation, torture, mock executions and being used by the former president of Iraq, Saddam Hussein, as human shields against western attacks.

Law firm McCue Jury and Partners said it is representing 95 claimants in relation to the case, who are seeking “compensation for their injuries, pain and suffering”.

They all “suffered severe physical and psychiatric harm during their ordeal”, according to the firm, which has written to the Government and British Airways saying it may bring legal action

The Government has previously said responsibility for what happened “lies entirely” with the Iraqi authorities at the time, while British Airways has said it was “not warned about the invasion”.

Documents released in November 2021 showed the Foreign Office was told by the British ambassador in Kuwait that Iraqi forces had crossed the border an hour before the flight landed.

The information was never passed to British Airways, which was unable to take action to divert the flight, according to the Foreign Office files released to the National Archives.

There have been claims that a group of about 10 men who were the first to disembark when the plane landed were special forces troops, but this has always been denied by the Government.

McCue Jury and Partners said the Government and British Airways “knew the invasion had taken place while the plane was still in the air” but “did nothing to divert it safely”.

It added that “evidence demonstrates” the flight was used to “secretly transport a special ops team for immediate and covert deployment to the battlefield”.

One of the passengers in the claim is Barry Manners, who was a 24-year-old businessman at the time of the flight.

He said: “We were not treated as citizens but as expendable pawns for commercial and political gain.

“A victory over years of cover-up and bare-faced denial will help restore trust in our political and judicial process.”

Matthew Jury, managing partner of McCue Jury and Partners, said: “The lives and safety of innocent civilians were put at risk by the British government and British Airways for the sake of an off-the-books military operation.

“Both have, we believe, concealed and denied the truth for more than 30 years.

“The victims and survivors of Flight BA149 deserve justice for being treated as disposable collateral.

“HMG and BA watched on as children were paraded as human shields by a ruthless dictator, yet they did and admitted nothing.

“There must be closure and accountability to erase this shameful stain on the UK’s conscience.”

The Government and British Airways were approached for a comment.