Sir Ed Davey aims for poll bounce with General Election bungee jump

Sir Ed Davey took part in a bungee jump as he urged voters to take a similar “leap of faith” and back the Liberal Democrats on Thursday.

The Lib Dem leader sought a General Election poll bounce for his party by flinging himself off a crane platform while shouting: “Do something you’ve never done before – vote Liberal Democrat.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey took part in the daredevil feat during a visit to Eastbourne Borough Football Club in East Sussex (Gareth Fuller/PA)

One onlooker at the event in Eastbourne, East Sussex, could be heard saying: “Is there anything he won’t do?” – a nod to Sir Ed’s stunt-laden campaign, which has also included paddleboarding and rollercoasters.

Sir Ed was seen smiling after the jump as his harness was removed.

Speaking ahead of polling day, Sir Ed said: “To get the change our country needs this week and beat the Conservatives in scores of seats, I am asking people to take a leap of faith and vote for the Liberal Democrats.

Here he is. Ed Davey bungee jumping while yelling, “Do something you’ve never done before – vote Liberal Democrat!” pic.twitter.com/TDZyk4sJig — Peter Walker (@peterwalker99) July 1, 2024

“A lot of people are on the cusp of doing something they’ve never done before on Thursday and voting for the Liberal Democrats, so I decided to do something I’ve never done before, too.

“Every vote for the Liberal Democrats is a vote to fix the NHS and care, end the sewage scandal and tackle the cost-of-living crisis.”