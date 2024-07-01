Tax on millionaires proposed as People Before Profit calls for ‘radical change’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Tax on millionaires proposed as People Before Profit calls for ‘radical change’

By Press Association
People Before Profit’s Richard Boyd Barrett TD with party colleagues Fiona Ferguson and Gerry Carroll (PA)

Only radical change to wealth distribution in Northern Ireland can repair the damage of 14 years of Conservative “devastation”, People Before Profit has said.

The party launched its General Election manifesto in Belfast on Monday.

It calls for “radical redistribution of wealth” to increase investment in public services and “uplift” working people.

The party has proposed hiking corporation tax to 45% on business profits exceeding £125,000 and the introduction of a specific wealth tax on millionaires. Corporation tax in the UK is currently 25%.

Gerry Carroll at his party’s manifesto launch in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA).

The party’s sole MLA, Gerry Carroll, outlined the manifesto at event at the Mac Belfast.

“Our manifesto for radical change is a call to upend the Tory political agenda which has devastated working class communities for 14 years,” he said.

“People Before Profit is campaigning for a radical redistribution of wealth, for investment in public services, and to support all people who have been failed by Tory and Stormont misrule.

“This election is an opportunity to elect fighting MPs who will use their platform to put working class people at the centre of politics.

“We will demand taxes on the rich, an end to the healthcare crisis, and investment in our schools and in social homes. We will fight to uplift workers’ wages, to improve their terms, and to defend their living standards.

“A vote for People Before Profit is a vote to reject a political and economic system that prioritises the wealth of the few over the interests of the vast majority.

“We will stand up to those whose selfish interests bring us closer to climate catastrophe and fuels war and militarism across the globe.

“Working class people need representatives who will stand up to the establishment at Westminster. Stormont’s leaders have implemented Tory cuts for 14 years and they cannot be trusted with this task.”

A person holds a paper of copy of People Before Profit’s General Election manifesto during its launch at The Mac Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA).

Mr Carroll said his party would be a “powerful voice for Palestine solidarity” and would “stand against Israel’s genocide in Gaza”.

“We will bring the demands of the BDS movement to the heart of the political conversation, calling for an end to the apartheid regime,” he added.

“People Before Profit representatives will stand up for those facing injustice and hardship, using our platform to build grassroots movements for social and economic transformation.”