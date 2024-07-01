Three runaway military horses bolt through London after losing riders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics UK politics

Three runaway military horses bolt through London after losing riders

By Press Association
Dashcam footage of two of three military horses which bolted through central London on Monday morning (@Davenoisome/PA)
Dashcam footage of two of three military horses which bolted through central London on Monday morning (@Davenoisome/PA)

Three military horses bolted through central London on Monday morning – the second incident in three months involving Army animals breaking loose in the capital.

It happened as six horses from the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment were taking part in a routine exercise under the control of five soldiers.

The lead horse, which was being led rather than ridden, broke loose after being spooked by a London bus. This then led to two riders being unseated from their mounts, which also became loose.

Dashcam footage from a taxi showed one of the animals running into the bonnet of the car at a junction in Pimlico, central London.

The animals bolted from Seville Street to South Eaton Place, where one horse was recovered. Two horses continued to Vauxhall Bridge via Belgrave Road before being stopped.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed all were collected and returned to Hyde Park Barracks by 9.55am.

None of the three horses was involved in the previous bolting incident on April 24, the MoD said.

Dashcam footage of a military horse running into a black cab in central London (@Davenoisome/PA)
Dashcam footage of a military horse running into a black cab in central London (@Davenoisome/PA)

An Army spokesman said: “We can confirm that, whilst exercising this morning, three horses from the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment became loose from their riders. They were swiftly and safely recovered.

“One horse received minor injuries, but no further treatment is required and there were no injuries to the soldiers involved.”

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “We’re aware that a number of horses were loose in central London and worked with the Army to locate them.

“We’re pleased to confirm that all of the horses have been accounted for. We are continuing to liaise with the Army.”

Household Cavalry horses Trojan (Black, left) and Vida (grey) on the loose on the streets of London in April (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Household Cavalry horses Trojan (Black, left) and Vida (grey) on the loose on the streets of London in April (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

In April, service personnel were thrown from their horses when they bolted after being spooked by rubble being dropped through a plastic tunnel while on an exercise in Belgravia.

The five horses smashed into vehicles, including a double-decker bus, and caused a number of injuries.

Ambulance crews treated four people in three separate incidents in Buckingham Palace Road, Belgrave Square and at the junction of Chancery Lane and Fleet Street, in the space of 10 minutes.

Three of the horses injured – Trojan, Tennyson and Vanquish – were back on duty “against all expectations” and featured in the King’s Birthday Parade on June 15.

The remaining two injured horses – Vida and Quaker – were said to be “enjoying a summer holiday” in the country but would return to work in due course.

As of June, three of the five riders who suffered injuries in the incident had recovered and were back on duty, while the other two were progressing in their recovery.